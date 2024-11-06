Manipur: Country-Made Rockets, Mortars, Ammunition Discovered By Security Forces

IMPHAL: In a major crackdown, a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered by the Indian Army in a joint operation conducted in the state's violence-hit Churachandpur district, officials informed on Tuesday.

Acting on reliable intelligence, a thorough search was carried out by a joint team comprising of the Army, Manipur Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), at the Thanjing Ridge area.

It led to the discovery of a range of country-made weapons, including two eight-foot rockets, two seven-foot rockets, two large mortars (referred to locally as 'pompi'), one medium-sized mortar and a supply of ammunition. This cache also contained additional warlike stores.