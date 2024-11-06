Manipur: Country-Made Rockets, Mortars, Ammunition Discovered By Security Forces

IMPHAL: In a major crackdown, a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered by the Indian Army in a joint operation conducted in the state's violence-hit Churachandpur district, officials informed on Tuesday.
Acting on reliable intelligence, a thorough search was carried out by a joint team comprising of the Army, Manipur Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), at the Thanjing Ridge area.
It led to the discovery of a range of country-made weapons, including two eight-foot rockets, two seven-foot rockets, two large mortars (referred to locally as 'pompi'), one medium-sized mortar and a supply of ammunition. This cache also contained additional warlike stores.
This latest seizure of weaponry comes just days after eight members of the banned outfit United Liberation Front of Manipur (Pambei) were arrested by the Manipur police who also confiscated arms and ammunition from their possession in Thoubal district.
The UNLF (P) cadres were reportedly apprehended on Monday for threatening people and restraining the land demarcation process in the district.
According to a police statement, three AK-47 rifles, two AK 56 rifles, one M-16 rifle, one 9mm pistol, 147 AK-47 live round ammunition, 20 M-16 live round ammunition, 25 of 9 mm live round ammunition, sixteen mobile handsets and one SUV were seized from their possession.