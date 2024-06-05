Manipur Court Sentences Two Drug Smugglers to 10 Years Rigorous Imprisonment

IMPHAL: In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking special NDPS court in Manipur has sentenced two individuals to ten years of rigorous imprisonment each in separate cases. The court. Presided over by Judge Monalisa Maibam and also imposed fine of Rs 1 lakh on each convict. These sentences are stern warning against drug trafficking in the region.

Khupal Khongsai, a 65-year-old resident of Ukhrul district was convicted for trafficking 3.045 kg of brown sugar. He was apprehended by Narcotic and Affairs of Border (NAB) on October 20, 2022 in Kanglatongbi Kangpokpi district. This conviction falls under Section 21(C) of NDPS Act 1985. Which prohibits the production, sale transport and consumption of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

In separate case, 31-year-old Md Safiqur Rahman from Lilong Tairen Makhong in Thoubal district was convicted for the possession of 16,200 Spasmo Proxyvon capsules. Rahman was arrested by Manipur police on August 5 2013. In Sekmai Bazaar area. He, too was sentenced under Section 21(C) of NDPS Act.

Judge Maibam emphasized severity of offenses. Necessity for strict penalties is evident to deter future crimes of this nature. Both convicts face additional three months of imprisonment. This will occur if they fail to pay the imposed fine of Rs 1 lakh each.

The convictions underscore commitment of Manipur's law enforcement. The judiciary is also committed in tackling the drug menace. Narcotic and Affairs of Border (NAB) and Manipur police have been vigilant. Their efforts to curb drug trafficking in the state have been noteworthy. This has led to significant arrests and convictions.

The NDPS Act of 1985 is stringent legislation. It is aimed at curbing drug trafficking. Furthermore it curbs abuse in India. Section 21(C) of the Act specifically deals with punishment. It is for possession and trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances. Severe penalties deter such activities.

These convictions highlight ongoing battle against drug trafficking in Manipur. The state has been grappling with menace for years. The rigorous sentences serve as reminder of legal consequences awaiting those involved. In the illegal drug trade. The efforts of law enforcement and the judiciary are pivotal in ensuring that state remains vigilant and proactive in addressing challenges posed by drug trafficking.