Manipur Crisis: Fresh Evidence of Drone Bombing Emerges

IMPHAL: CID (Tech) Bomb Disposal Squad on Sunday recovered aerial bomb debris, pieces of the tail end, fins along fuse materials, from Koutruk Ching Leikai Church in Imphal West.

This comes as a contradiction to claims that were made by former Assam Rifles DG Lt Gen PC Nair as well as Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, who said that Kuki militants did not engage in drone bombings.

Already earlier the police chief had dismissed reports that had claimed Kuki militants have been using drones for aerial strikes and long-range rocket missiles amid the ongoing crisis in Manipur.

The NIA asked the Manipur police to hand over all relevant documents and evidence connected to the case. The agency assumed control of the investigation, ensuring an adequate look into the alleged armed groups for which the element of suspicion was raised, particularly since questions had been raised about how the state government was dealing with the issue.

After the NIA intervened, it filed an application with the Special Court of NIA for the recovery of all related documents, case files, and other seized materials received from the Manipur police after meeting all the various legal requirements.

Glaringly, attacks on civilian areas have increased with Kuki militants firing a rocket at Moirang Mairembam Leikai in the Bishnupur district killing one and injuring five. The rocket exploded into the property of former Manipur Chief Minister Mairembam Koireng. Kuki militants also fired rockets at Tronglaobi Makha Leikai under Moirang Police Station in Bishnupur district.

The state government responded to these deadly attacks by putting together a five-member committee that is to probe into the attack.