Manipur Doctor Saves Passenger's Life on Air India Tokyo-Delhi Flight

A doctor from Manipur's Senapati district has been praised for saving a young passenger's life during a medical emergency aboard an Air India flight from Tokyo to New Delhi.

Dr Loni Lirina, a critical care specialist at the American Oncology Institute, Babina Specialty Hospital in Imphal, was traveling on the flight when a 21-year-old woman suddenly developed severe breathing difficulties.

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