Manipur Doctor Saves Passenger's Life on Air India Tokyo-Delhi Flight

A doctor from Manipur's Senapati district has been praised for saving a young passenger's life during a medical emergency aboard an Air India flight from Tokyo to New Delhi.
Dr Loni Lirina, a critical care specialist at the American Oncology Institute, Babina Specialty Hospital in Imphal, was traveling on the flight when a 21-year-old woman suddenly developed severe breathing difficulties.
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After the flight crew made an announcement requesting medical assistance, Dr Lirina immediately responded and assessed the passenger's condition.
She quickly recommended oxygen support, nebulisation, and essential medications. Within 30 minutes, the woman's condition had improved enough to rule out an emergency landing, and the flight continued safely to New Delhi.
The passenger was reported to be in stable condition upon arrival.
Dr Lirina later explained that the passenger had a history of childhood asthma but had not been on any medication for several years.
"Upon examination, the patient was in severe respiratory distress, with a heart rate exceeding 160 beats per minute, low blood pressure, and oxygen saturation at 80 per cent of room air," she said in a video message.
"By the grace of God, after administering the medicine, the young woman stabilised," she added.
Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh took to X to commend Dr Lirina for her intervention.
"A life saved is a testament to both skill and compassion," he wrote, extending his appreciation to the doctor.
The Chief Minister specifically highlighted her "swift response, clinical excellence, and unwavering commitment to the noble profession," describing her actions as a reflection of "the highest ideals of medical service."
He added that such acts of professionalism "bring immense pride to Manipur and serve as an inspiration to all."