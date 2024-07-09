Manipur: Early Morning Operation in Kangpokpi District Leads to Arrest of Three Suspected Kuki Militants

IMPHAL: In an operation at around 4:30 am security forces comprising CRPF, Assam Rifles and state police apprehended three suspected Kuki militants in Hengjol village. This location falls under jurisdiction of New Keithelmanbi Police Station in Kangpokpi district. The raid resulted in the confiscation of three AK series weapons.

The operation was met with resistance from local residents. Women in particular, gathered at the scene. To disperse the crowd security forces deployed tear gas. This led to minor injuries for two or three women. The tense situation remains under close observation. Authorities continue their investigation. They work to ensure security of the area.

In the aftermath of the raid, security measures across Manipur have been significantly intensified. A total of 125 checkpoints known locally as nakas, have been established throughout various districts. The coverage includes both the hill and valley regions. This heightened state of vigilance has resulted in the detention of 84 individuals for a range of violations.

The comprehensive security operations which include extensive search missions and area domination exercises, have been strategically deployed in vulnerable and fringe areas across both hill and valley districts. These measures are part of ongoing efforts by security forces. They aim to maintain law and order amid rising tensions in the region.

Authorities are on high alert. They continue to monitor the situation closely ensuring that law enforcement efforts are effectively curbing any potential escalation of violence. The intensified security protocols are aimed at safeguarding residents. Their goal is also restoring stability in the affected areas.

Local community leaders have urged the public to cooperate with authorities during these operations. They have called for calm and restraint. The state administration has reiterated its commitment to maintaining peace, ensuring that justice is served. They promise thorough investigation into incident and the circumstances surrounding the arrests.