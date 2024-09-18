Manipur Education Minister Threatens Legal Action Against Those Disrupting Education

IMPHAL: Manipur's Education Minister, Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh, thus called out those who had been disrupting the education sector in the state by issuing a stern warning to the culprits.

He assured that law enforcing agencies will take decisive actions against any activities which hamper peace and stability.

Speaking in a press conference held at Imphal when there have indeed been growing troubles in the educational arena that has affected normal functioning in schools and colleges.

Talking of his address, Minister Singh on education stated that an atmosphere must be established in educational institutions which will not be hampered.

He made it emphatic that a stable academic environment goes a long way in the holistic development of students and the education system as a whole in Manipur, especially when the state is engaged in the exercise of improving educational standards.

He directly appealed to students, asking them to concentrate more on their academic activities rather than holding meetings, protesting, and rallies.

These, he noted, frequently result in stoppages that directly affect not only the educational structure but also prospects of the students.

Singh also asked the people at large to join hands with the department of education's schemes as it looks to uplift the sector, which has ranked it as a priority.

The stern warning issued by Manipur's Education Minister, Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh, was in response to a viral Facebook post calling a meeting at Dhanamanjuri University (DM University) on September 18 to discuss several issues ongoing in the varsity.

The blog post began to gain publicity as it carried no signature or logo of any organization and the authorities felt that it had the hand of anti-social elements that would disturb peace and disturb education.

It has been suspected particularly because there was no form of backing by any legitimate student body or other worthy organization, which raises apprehensions that might trigger disorder or unrest in the university communities.

On this post, Minister Singh highlighted that the government has a strict no-nonsense approach towards anything that would undermine activities that would weaken or damage the education system and quiet the delicate peace that exists within the educational institutions of Manipur.

Several student bodies, including the Dhanamanjuri University Student's Union and six others have dissociated themselves with the post by publicly stating that they had nothing to do with the proposed rally. These statements are in line with the government stance: supporting a stable and peaceful environment for academics.

Minister Singh has reassured the public that the Education Department is working assiduously to lessen the losses the education sector has incurred over the last few days due to the various disturbances.

The state's learning institutions have faced considerable tough times due to the general disorder, and now the government's intention is to normalize things there as well as ensure the students' academic aspirations do not come into any more jeopardy.

He added that whereas students have the right to raise their grievances, "activities such as unauthorized meet and rallies at unapproved places if insisted on, will not be allowed to disturb the stability of the education sector."