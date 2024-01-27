Manipur: Enhanced Navigation Capabilities Unveiled at Imphal Airport

MANIPUR: Imphal Airport in Manipur has ushered in a new era of air navigation with the installation of cutting-edge equipment, replacing the outdated Radio Navigational system that had been in use for over 22 years. The commissioning of the state-of-the-art facilities was undertaken by Airport Director Chipemmi Keishing, marking a crucial milestone for the region's aviation infrastructure.

The ceremony, attended by key figures including Jagadish Bhishya, Joint General Manager (CNS) from Guwahati, Samananda Singh, RD BCAS Imphal, Mohnish Bagree, DC/CASO, CISF Imphal Airport, and other airport officials, highlighted the positive impact of the newly commissioned Instrument Landing System (ILS) and Doppler Very High-Frequency Omni Range/Distance Measuring Equipment (DVOR/DME).

Keshing explained that the ILS provides necessary landing guidance through electrical signals that transmit guidance tones. This provides azimuth, vertical directional information and distance to the touchpoint for the well-equipped aircraft. Importantly, the ILS operates without visual guidance, allowing pilots to land safely in challenging conditions such as poor visibility and low cloud.

The addition of new ILS and DVOR/DME will significantly enhance overall accuracy, reliability and functionality, improve safety in air traffic and minimize disruption to air traffic at Imphal Airport. Keshing emphasized that these developments will enable the resumption of flights over Loktak Lake, an option that has not been available for nearly a year.

Highlighting the importance of this development, Keishing pointed out that radio communication equipment plays an important role in improving safety, reducing disruption due to adverse weather conditions, reducing pollution and improving aviation performance in all efforts increase Nose (ICAO) Complies with standards.

State-of-the-art equipment, supplied by M/s Indranavia (Norway) for ILS and M/s MOPIENS (South Korea) for DVOR/DME, installed from Radio Construction and Development Unit (RCDU) group and civil and electrical technical team from New Delhi and Imphal airports. Air Safety Management at the company headquarters developed the strategy for these facilities.

Imphal Airport ensures that these state-of-the-art machines are operated and maintained by specially skilled and well-trained technicians at Communication, Navigation and Survey (CNS) Department of Airports Authority of India This latest development is the public meets flight requirements of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation Strengthens the commitment of the airport.