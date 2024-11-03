Manipur: Entry Of Commercial Vehicles In Kuki Areas Banned By NPO

IMPHAL: The Naga People’s Organisation (NPO), one of the powerful tribal outfits in conflict-ridden Manipur, has imposed a ban on transportation of all commercial vehicles in the Kuki areas of the state.
The NPO claimed that they took this decision, which comes into immediate effect, to restore peace, order, and to ensure the safety of all communities.
This move comes as a response to the confiscation of commercial items belonging to a Naga woman from Senapati district by the errant Kuki individuals at the gate of Gamgiphai Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), Kangpokpi district.
According to a press release issued by Grievances Cell, NPO, this incident is a gross violation of a bilateral agreement with the Kuki bodies that exempts all Naga community members from any form of illegal taxation.
The NPO further warned that this restriction may intensify in due course of time, affirming that this measure will remain in force until the Kuki community issues a sincere apology and commits to upholding the standing agreement in letter and spirit.
