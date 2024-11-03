Manipur: Entry Of Commercial Vehicles In Kuki Areas Banned By NPO

IMPHAL: The Naga People’s Organisation (NPO), one of the powerful tribal outfits in conflict-ridden Manipur, has imposed a ban on transportation of all commercial vehicles in the Kuki areas of the state.

The NPO claimed that they took this decision, which comes into immediate effect, to restore peace, order, and to ensure the safety of all communities.

This move comes as a response to the confiscation of commercial items belonging to a Naga woman from Senapati district by the errant Kuki individuals at the gate of Gamgiphai Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), Kangpokpi district.