Manipur Erupts in Protest: Women Rally Against Deadly Drone Attacks

IMPHAL: Manipur is witnessing a surge of anger and grief as hundreds of Meitei women from various organizations come together to protest the recent drone bomb attacks that have terrorized their communities. These attacks, which claimed the life of an innocent woman and injured many others, including security personnel and a journalist, have ignited a series of demonstrations across the state, demanding justice and immediate government intervention.

On Wednesday, a major sit-in protest was organized at Khoyathong, Imphal, by the Poirei Leimarol Meira Paibi Apunba Lup and the All Manipur Women Voluntary Welfare Association. The women, united in their outrage, called upon the government to take decisive action to protect the lives of innocent civilians. Thangjam Apabi, the General Secretary of Poirei Leimarol Apunba Meira Paibi, vehemently condemned the drone attacks on Koutruk, Kadangband, and Senjam Chirang villages. These assaults, carried out by unidentified militants, have left a trail of devastation, sparking fear and anger among the local population.

Adding to the wave of resistance, on Tuesday night, the Meira Paibis—a traditional women’s vigilante group—organized a torch rally at Khurai in the Imphal East district. The rally was marked by banners that read, “Meira rally against the killing of innocent civilians by drone bombing at Koutruk and various parts of Manipur by Kuki militants.” The torchlit march was a powerful symbol of the community's resilience and their refusal to be cowed by the violence that has plagued their homeland.

Earlier in the week, on Monday, the Macha Singgi Mama Apunba Lup (MMAL) staged a protest demonstration at Moirang Keithel, near the iconic Loktak Lake. The protesters, primarily women, demanded the withdrawal of central security forces from Manipur, accusing them of failing to curb the escalating violence. Placards held aloft by the demonstrators bore slogans such as “Speak up Modi, gear up your double engine,” “Resign incompetent DGP,” and “CM should take immediate actions,” reflecting the deep dissatisfaction with the state and central governments' handling of the situation.

As the protests continue to gain momentum, the women of Manipur are sending a clear message: they will not stand by as their communities are torn apart by violence. Their demands for justice and safety resonate across the state, as they call for an end to the terror inflicted by drone bombings and for those responsible to be brought to justice.