Manipur: Fresh Gunfights Break Out as Villagers Brace for 'Aerial Attacks'

IMPHAL: Incidents of fresh gun battles and bomb explosions erupted in two different areas of Manipur last night, officials have cited Hindustan Times.

Reports include that the incidents took place in Koutruk, in Imphal West district, and Tronglaobi, in Bishnupur district.

The villagers are terrified by air strikes because one of the villages was attacked with a drone at the beginning of September, and according to residents, it was shot down within minutes after appearing.

The police in Imphal West suspect Kuki militants attacked Koutruk Ching Leikai village around 7 PM. Using sophisticated weapons and explosives, the militants had an encounter with state forces camping nearby that led to heavy gunfire.

The police have arrested two persons reportedly belonging to the banned People's Liberation Army in Tengnoupal district, Manipur, according to PTI.

The Assam Rifles arrested them near border pillar number 87 on Saturday and handed them over to the police, according to an official report.

N Priyo Singh (21) and S Devjit Singh (21) have been arrested by the police who were arrested, and they were taken to Pallel Police Station.

Friday, security forces arrested a banned Prepak (Pro) activist at Yanghoubung village, along the India-Myanmar border. The arrested has been identified as Rifle-wielding Robert Lalhahdam, according to officials.

From a search operation in the forested area of Teijang village, Churachandpur district, security forces seized five rifles, a homemade mortar, four detonators, and two grenades.

Around six firearms along with their ammunition were confiscated at the foothills of Tentha Tuwaband in Thoubal district in another operation, sources said.