Manipur fuel pumps continue to remain shut amid threats, inaction

IMPHAL: The Manipur Petroleum Dealers Fraternity on Sunday announced that the ongoing shutdown of petrol pumps across the Manipur Valley and adjoining areas would continue, citing repeated bomb threats, extortion demands and what it described as the State authorities’ failure to act decisively.

In a statement issued to the media, the fraternity expressed dissatisfaction over the absence of any tangible response to a memorandum submitted to the Governor of Manipur on December 10, seeking urgent protection and intervention. The dealers said the memorandum had highlighted serious concerns over threats to their lives and property, including recurring bomb threats and what they termed as exorbitant illegal demands.

The fraternity stated that despite the seriousness of the situation, no effective measures had been taken so far, compelling dealers to unanimously decide to intensify their protest by suspending operations until a credible and amicable solution was put in place.

Clarifying their position, the dealers said petrol pump operators function solely as authorized government agents and are mandated to sell petroleum products at prices fixed by the government. They said they had no authority to alter rates and were legally bound to collect Value Added Tax on behalf of the State, amounting to Rs 19.56 per litre on petrol and Rs 10.11 per litre on diesel, which constitutes a major source of revenue for the government.

The fraternity pointed out that unlike other commodities, the maximum retail price of fuel cannot be raised to absorb unlawful demands, leaving dealers exposed and financially constrained. They alleged that compliance with illegal demands could invite punitive action from the authorities, including the possibility of stringent legal measures, while refusal had resulted in threats and intimidation.

Expressing regret for the inconvenience caused to the public, the dealers appealed for understanding and support, stating that they were facing an unprecedented crisis. They described the situation as one of survival, alleging that their repeated appeals had not elicited a meaningful official response.

The Manipur Petroleum Dealers Fraternity warned that fuel outlets would remain closed unless adequate security, intervention and a concrete resolution were ensured. They urged the State government to take decisive action between December 22 and December 28, failing which the agitation would continue. (Agencies)

