Manipur government hikes police uniform allowance after over three decades

IMPHAL: After more than three-and-a-half decades, the Manipur government has increased the annual uniform allowance for officers and other personnel of the state police, officials said on Monday.

A senior official said that the Governor-in-Council headed by Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has approved a proposal of the Police Headquarters regarding the revision of the annual uniform allowance for Manipur Police Service (MPS) officers and Junior Commissioned Officers (Inspectors, Subedars, Sub-Inspectors, and Jemadars) to Rs 8,000 and Rs 6,000, respectively.

The present uniform allowance which was implemented in 1989 for Manipur police officers had remained unchanged for the past 36 years.

The official said that the Governor earlier approved an increase in ration money for state security personnel, including Manipur Rifles, Civil Police, Manipur Police telecommunication organisation, central motor transport workshop, and Village Defence Force (VDF).

The monthly allowance has been raised from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500 per head effective from September 1, 2025.

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla highlighted the achievements of the Manipur Police and appreciated its successful operations against extremism, destruction of illegal poppy cultivation, and progress in modernization and welfare initiatives. (IANS)

