Manipur government preparing for proposed VVIP visit in September

IMPHAL/AIZAWL: Amid the media reports about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s possible visit to Manipur on September 13, the state government has asked the officials to make necessary arrangements in Imphal and Churachandpur district in connection with the proposed visit of a VVIP to the state, officials said on Monday. A notification issued by the General Administration Department, however, did not mention the name of the VVIP or the date of the visit. According to the notification available with IANS, Manipur Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel held a meeting with the senior civil and security officials earlier this week to review arrangements in connection with the proposed visit of a VVIP to the state. (IANS)

