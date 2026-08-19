Manipur government reiterates demand for NRC updation amid protests

IMPHAL: The Manipur government on Tuesday reiterated its demand for updation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state, citing concerns over demographic changes, demographic imbalance and illegal migration.

A team of MLAs from Manipur is expected to visit New Delhi soon to seek guidance from the Central government and once again urge it to initiate the process of NRC updation in the state.

Manipur government spokesperson Nityaipat Chuthek and sitting BJP MLA Sapam Ranjan Singh stated that the state government remains serious about the issues concerning the NRC and Census and stands with the people of Manipur in addressing their concerns.

Sapam Ranjan Singh, also a former Minister, said that the Manipur Legislative Assembly had passed a resolution on August 5, 2022, urging that the NRC be taken up in the state. The resolution was subsequently reaffirmed by the Assembly on March 1, 2024, he and Nityaipat Chuthek told the media.

Singh stated that the issue has remained a longstanding concern of the state government and that efforts have been continuously pursued through correspondence with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. He also informed that a team of MLAs would visit New Delhi to seek guidance and urge the Central Government to take up the NRC updation.

The former minister stressed that the issue should be addressed collectively, irrespective of political party, community or other differences, as it concerns the future of the state and its people. Singh reiterated that the government acknowledges the demand of civil society organisations and the people of Manipur that the NRC should be updated before the Census 2027.

He said the government would continue to pursue the matter with the Central government and make every effort to ensure that the demand is considered.

On the ongoing bandh and protests in different districts, Sapam Ranjan Singh acknowledged that peaceful protest is a democratic right. However, he appealed to the protesters to express their grievances peacefully and democratically without resorting to violence or causing inconvenience to the general public, students and people whose livelihoods may be affected by the disruptions.

Regarding the NRC process, he stated that the matter requires discussion and consideration at various levels and that several aspects may need to be addressed before the NRC can be taken up.

The legislator expressed hope that positive developments would emerge through continued efforts and dialogue. Sapam Ranjan Singh further stated that the efforts should remain a collective endeavour and not be viewed through the lens of political parties, communities or religions. He expressed confidence that continued engagement with the Central leadership would yield a positive outcome.

During the media briefing at the Auditorium of the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), another government Spokesperson and MLA Thokchom Radheshyam, MLAs Th. Shyamkumar, P. Brojen, T. Robindro, S. Premchandra, Sapam Kunjakeshwor Singh, Th. Shanti and Ashab Uddin were also present. (IANS)

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