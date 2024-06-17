Manipur: Governor of Manipur Seeks President’s Intervention for Resettlement and Financial Aid for IDPs

IMPHAL: In a recent meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi Manipur's Governor Anusuiya Uikey appealed to President Droupadi Murmu for urgent intervention in resettlement of internally displaced persons (IDPs). She also requested financial assistance to address their hardships. This plea was highlighted in communiqué issued by Raj Bhavan in Imphal on Sunday.
During the meeting, Governor Uikey briefed the President on severe challenges faced by IDPs. They are currently housed in various relief camps across Manipur. She emphasized need for immediate action to facilitate their return to their respective homes. She also sought financial support to aid in the process.
The governor also met with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Rashtrapati Bhavan. She reiterated request for financial assistance to bolster state's efforts in managing IDP crisis.
Governor Uikey further informed President about recent floods that had devastated parts of Manipur. She detailed relief and rescue operations that both state and Central agencies undertook. The Governor expressed gratitude for support provided so far. She underscored necessity for continued and enhanced assistance. This would ensure comprehensive recovery from natural disaster.
In addition to discussing pressing issues of IDP resettlement and flood relief, Governor Uikey took the opportunity to congratulate President Murmu on the successful conduct of the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new government. She also extended an invitation to the President to attend the upcoming Convocation Ceremony of Manipur University.
In response, President Murmu assured Governor Uikey of her commitment to extend all possible assistance to state of Manipur.
The urgency of Governor’s requests is underscored by ongoing communal violence that erupted on May 3 2023 which has resulted in over 60000 individuals seeking refuge in relief camps across Manipur. Prolonged displacement has exacerbated difficulties faced by these individuals that necessitate swift and effective intervention.
As Manipur grapples with dual challenges i.e., Internal displacement and flood recovery. Governor's discussions with President and Union Finance Minister highlighted the critical need for coordinated efforts.
