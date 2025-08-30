Manipur Govt Appoints BSF Martyr’s Brother as ASI in Police Department

Imphal: The Manipur government has appointed Chingakham Naoba Singh of Yairipok Yambem, Imphal East, as an Assistant Sub-Inspector (Civil Police) in recognition of the sacrifice made by his late brother, BSF Constable (GD) Deepak Chingakham, officials said on Wednesday.

Constable Deepak Chingakham, a Vir Chakra awardee, laid down his life during Operation Sindoor. His brother’s appointment was approved by the Governor-in-Council under the state Home Department, Director General of Police Rajiv Singh said in a statement.

In addition to the appointment, the martyr’s family has been extended an ex gratia of ₹1.1 crore by the central and state governments under the Major Laishram Jyotin Singh, Ashok Chakra (Posthumous) Ex-Gratia Scheme.

Officials noted that the gesture is part of the government’s commitment to honour the supreme sacrifice of security personnel and support their families.