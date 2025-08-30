Manipur News

Manipur Govt Appoints BSF Martyr’s Brother as ASI in Police Department

Appointment made in honour of Vir Chakra awardee Deepak Chingakham, who laid down his life during Operation Sindoor
Manipur Govt Appoints BSF Martyr’s Brother as ASI in Police Department
Published on

 Imphal: The Manipur government has appointed Chingakham Naoba Singh of Yairipok Yambem, Imphal East, as an Assistant Sub-Inspector (Civil Police) in recognition of the sacrifice made by his late brother, BSF Constable (GD) Deepak Chingakham, officials said on Wednesday.

Constable Deepak Chingakham, a Vir Chakra awardee, laid down his life during Operation Sindoor. His brother’s appointment was approved by the Governor-in-Council under the state Home Department, Director General of Police Rajiv Singh said in a statement.

In addition to the appointment, the martyr’s family has been extended an ex gratia of ₹1.1 crore by the central and state governments under the Major Laishram Jyotin Singh, Ashok Chakra (Posthumous) Ex-Gratia Scheme.

Officials noted that the gesture is part of the government’s commitment to honour the supreme sacrifice of security personnel and support their families.

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com