Manipur Govt Won't Organize Transportation for UPSC Exam; Delhi HC Backs Decision

IMPHAL: In a significant decision concerning the logistical support for students appearing for the UPSC Civil Services Exam, the Manipur government has informed the Delhi High Court that it will not be organizing transportation facilities for students from hill districts to exam centers located outside the state.

This decision, presented in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the Zomi Students Federation, was primarily motivated by security concerns. The government suggested that students make their own arrangements for transport and accommodation, with the assurance of reimbursement for expenses incurred.

A division bench led by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, while hearing the case, appreciated the reasoning provided by the Manipur government. The court noted the provision of financial assistance to students opting for exam centers beyond Manipur and emphasized the importance of respecting the government’s assessment of security situations in the hill districts.

The Manipur government’s counsel highlighted the security risks associated with transporting groups of students together, prompting the court to accept the state’s decision. Moreover, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) assured the court that candidates from Manipur’s hill districts, who initially selected Imphal as their exam center, could opt for alternative centers such as Aizawl, Kohima, Dispur, Jorhat, Kolkata, and Delhi.

To facilitate this, the UPSC portal will be reopened from April 8 to April 19, with candidate details shared with the Manipur government. A letter from Manipur’s Chief Secretary reaffirming the state’s commitment to providing financial assistance to candidates was also presented during the court proceedings.

Considering the security risks involved in government-arranged transportation, the bench accepted the state’s position and disposed of the PIL. However, the petitioner federation was allowed to seek further clarification or modification of the order if needed.

This decision by the Manipur government, supported by the Delhi High Court, marks a significant development in the administration of the UPSC Civil Services Exam and underscores the importance of security considerations in logistical arrangements for such crucial examinations.