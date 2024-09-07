Manipur: Gunmen Target Man in Kakching; Shooting Leaves Victim Injured

KAKCHING: A 40-year-old man was shot at and injured by some unidentified gunmen in Kakching of Manipur on Friday.

Reports said the incident occurred on a village connecting road under the Wangoo police station in the Kakching district, according to officials on Saturday

According to the police, some armed men arrived in a vehicle and shot Meisnam Abhi Singh, 40 years. Meisnam Singh was injured with a bullet in his right leg.

Locals helped him and immediately brought him to the Primary Health Centre in Wangoo after the shooting.

He was treated there and later summoned by the police for further interrogation.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the injured man has been reportedly running an extortion racket in the southern part of the state for the past few months.

Meisnam Singh, on the other hand, is staying at Kwakeithel Thounaojam Leikai, reported the police.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack as of now.

Earlier, Kuki militants had introduced a new ammunition to their armoury by hurling long-range rockets among civilians in two different locations of Bishnupur district.

According to a release issued by the Manipur Police department yesterday, the situation was tense but under control.

The statement added that the firing of long-range rockets among the civilian populace cost the life of a 78-year-old senior citizen identified as RK Rabei of Moirang Phiwangbam Leikai while six other civilians were injured in Moirang Khoiru Leikai of Bishnupur district.

Police teams along with additional security forces have been sent there to engage these militants hiding in the hill ranges adjoining the area.

Two bunkers at Mualsang village and one at Laika Mualsau village of Churachandpur used by the insurgents have been demolished.