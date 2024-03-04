Manipur Health Minister launches ‘Intensified PPI’ on National Immunisation Day

Imphal: Manipur Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr S Ranjan Singh launched State-level National Immunization Day, Intensified Pulse Polio Vaccination 2024, on Sunday at a function held in the Family Welfare Training Centre, State Medical Services in Imphal.

In the launch, it was told that the vaccination is being given in 2 drops, each for ages 0 to 5. The polio Immunization two droplets are given to all the children, which will enhance their hygiene. The round will also be carried out in all localities, to immunize 3 lakh and 50 thousand children in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister appealed to the media to take a significant role in spreading awareness about the immunization of pulse polio as well as others from time to time.

In 1995, the first dose of oral polio vaccination was administered in India on the 16th of March. Therefore, National Immunization Day denotes the government's Pulse Polio Programme, which eradicated polio from the country. The World Health Organization (WHO) proclaimed India polio-free on March 27, 2014.

On this day, the Indian government and various organizations conduct vaccination drives across the country to immunize children and adults against various diseases. The focus is on providing vaccines to those who may have missed their scheduled immunizations.

The launching event witnessed the presence of Dr. Sapam Ranjan Singh, Health Minister, Dr L Tomcha Khuman, Director of Family Welfare Services, Dr O Sanahanbi Devi, Director, of Manipur Health Services, and Doctor Somorjit Ningombam, Director of the National Health Mission, as Chief Guest.

Parents also brought their beneficiary children to avail of the two drops in the intensified pulse polio vaccination. (ANI)

