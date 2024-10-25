Manipur: Heibok Ching To Get Reserve Forest Tag

IMPHAL: The Manipur cabinet on Thursday decided to declare Heibok Ching, located at Langthabal in Imphal West, as a reserve forest under Section 4 of the Indian Forest Act, 1927, IPR Minister and government Sapam Ranjan Singh informed.
The Minister told the media that people treasure Heibok Ching for its natural beauty and biodiversity. He added that the government, acknowledging the need to preserve this hillock, declared it as a Reserved Forest, adding that the government also aims to save its unique geography and ecological value.
He also revealed plans to conduct a detailed assessment of valley areas, seeking to evaluate all the details and decide whether to classify these areas as reserved or protected forests. This action aims to promote environmental conservation and save the natural geography of Manipur, the minister said.
He noted that Heibok Ching was formerly designated as a revenue village under the name “68- Heibok Ching” in an official announcement issued on December 2, 2014, as per Section 2 (w) of the Manipur Land Revenue & Land Reforms Act, 1960.
Meanwhile, the state cabinet has also approved the Manipur Good and Services Tax (8th amendment) ordinance, 2024. He asserted that the reform integrates the decisions made during the GST Council meetings in July and September, which allows all states to adhere to the public guidelines established by the GST Council.
