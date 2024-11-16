Manipur: Huge Cache Of Arms And Explosives Recovered By Security Forces In Hill And Valley Districts

IMPHAL: A substantial cache of arms, ammunition and explosives were successfully recovered by security forces in a series of coordinated search operations across the hill and valley districts of conflict-ridden Manipur.

This major operation was conducted in the fringe areas of the Dampi Reserve Forest, located in the state's violence- hit Churachandpur district.

Missions of this sort intend to strengthen area domination in vulnerable locations infested by militants.

One .303 rifle, one .22 rifle, two country-made pistols, two Pumpis, ten live rounds of .303, two live rounds of 9 mm, five live rounds of 7.62 mm, five bore cart cases, five Pumpi rounds, two tear gas grenades, one smoke grenade, one 2-inch mortar bomb, ten Grade 2 explosives, and twenty detonators were seized during the raid.