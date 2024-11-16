Manipur: Huge Cache Of Arms And Explosives Recovered By Security Forces In Hill And Valley Districts

IMPHAL: A substantial cache of arms, ammunition and explosives were successfully recovered by security forces in a series of coordinated search operations across the hill and valley districts of conflict-ridden Manipur.
This major operation was conducted in the fringe areas of the Dampi Reserve Forest, located in the state's violence- hit Churachandpur district.
Missions of this sort intend to strengthen area domination in vulnerable locations infested by militants.
One .303 rifle, one .22 rifle, two country-made pistols, two Pumpis, ten live rounds of .303, two live rounds of 9 mm, five live rounds of 7.62 mm, five bore cart cases, five Pumpi rounds, two tear gas grenades, one smoke grenade, one 2-inch mortar bomb, ten Grade 2 explosives, and twenty detonators were seized during the raid.
The presence of security personnel have been increased in regions susceptible to violent assaults so as to prevent the misuse of such dangerous materials.
The officials informed that the confiscated items were handed over to the Manipur police for legal formalities.
