Manipur: Imphal Residents Stage Torchlight Rally to Protest Recent Killings

IMPHAL: Hundreds of residents including large numbers of women came out onto the streets in Manipur's Imphal city carrying lighted torches and protesting against recent rocket and drone bomb attacks that have taken innocent lives.

The rally, organised by the All Thangmeiband Assembly constituency Metei Paibis, condemned the killing of a Manipuri housewife and a man in attacks targeting Meitei areas. The protesters carried placards and chanted slogans, demanding that violence be stopped and peace returned.

The rally started from Thangmeibandh Athletic Union ground, located near the Manipur Legislative Assembly, and passed through areas such as Khuyathong, Nagamapal, up to the historical Kangla gate.

Ngangbam Surbala Devi and Yurembam Kulendra were killed over The Joint Action Committee, formed against the killing of Ngangbam Surbala Devi and Yurembam Kulendra, on Monday morning received the custody of the bodies for conducting their last rites following an agreement with the government.

The night rally was held as the students of valley districts continued their protest demonstrations and demanded sacking of Security Advisor Kuldeep Singh and DGP Rajiv Singh, blaming the two security officials for their failure to contain the spiraling violence.

Meanwhile, the Manipur government imposed an indefinite curfew in Imphal East and Imphal West, starting from 11 am on Tuesday.

This is an effort to contain the unabated violence and avoid vandalism. The decision follows the belief that it came after properties and many people were damaged and injured as students clashed with police at Imphal West.

The order has been issued by District Magistrate Th. Kirankumar under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

It bans the assembly of five or more persons, along with outward movement. However, it excludes healthcare service, electricity supply service, public health and sanitary services, the press, electronic media service and court staff from the purview of curfew imposed.

The district magistrate had allowed a curfew break on Tuesday from 5:00 AM till 10:00 PM, which has been withdrawn now. Curfew relaxations have been withdrawn with immediate effect.