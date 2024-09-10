Manipur Imposes Indefinite Curfew Amid Rising Unrest in Imphal Districts

IMPHAL: The Manipur government today imposed an indefinite curfew in the entire Imphal East and Imphal West districts with effect from 11:00 AM following mounting tensions and unrelenting clashes between the students and the security personnel that have been continuing since the day before yesterday, causing large-scale destruction of properties and injuring several people.

The curfew enforcement orders were issued by District Magistrate Th. Kirankumar, drawing on the power granted by Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, which empowers the administration to enforce emergent provisions for safeguarding and protection of peace and maintenance of public order. It thereby disallowed congregation of five or more people in front of or inside residential areas and bound the residents indoors.

However, exemptions have been permitted for essential services to ensure that the most vital works remain undisrupted. Health workers, power utilities, public health engineers, members of the press, and court personnel would be exempted and permitted to go about their duties. But for the commoners, the streets of Imphal East and West have gone silent as the administration works to contain further violence and unrest.

Earlier, the district magistrate gave a relieve of curfew by announcing relaxation from 5:00 AM to 10:00 PM. The situation on the ground began spiraling out of control very rapidly. In a sudden change of guard, officials rescinded the relaxation facility for indefinite curfew with immediate effect. All previous relaxations stand nullified due to rapidly deteriorating conditions.

These clashes represent part of the waves of unrest that have plagued the Imphal districts for weeks. The unhappy student groups have taken to the streets, and their confrontation with law enforcement agencies created a standoff. The authorities hope the imposition of a curfew will not only restore calm but also ensure there is no further escalation of violence.