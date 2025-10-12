Manipur Joins National Launch of Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana

IMPHAL: Manipur on Saturday participated in the nationwide launch of the Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana (DDKY) and the Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses. These initiatives aim to transform the agricultural sector and ensure nutritional security across India.

The state-level event was organised by the Department of Agriculture at the MSFDS Auditorium, Imphal. It was attended by Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel, Vivek Kumar Dewangan, ACS (Agriculture), and Anurag Bajpai, ACS (Textiles, Commerce & Industry).

During the programme, awards and agricultural equipment were distributed to farmers in recognition of their efforts and to support their work.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Secretary Goel highlighted that these two flagship initiatives exemplify Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership in strengthening Indian agriculture. Under the Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana, 36 existing schemes across 11 ministries will be converged, focusing primarily on the 100 least developed agricultural districts in the country.

Tamenglong District has been selected from Manipur for targeted development under the scheme. Goel urged all relevant departments, including horticulture, fisheries, and water resources, to coordinate closely to ensure the district’s progress, with implementation planned to begin from the upcoming Rabi season. (IANS)

