Manipur: Joint Forces Uncover Sophisticated Weapon Cache in Bishnupur District

IMPHAL: In a decisive step to counter illegal actions and strengthen security combined forces of state and central agencies have revealed a trove of advanced weaponry and explosives. These were found in the remote Aimol and Irengbam Maning villages. These villages are within Manipur's Bishnupur district.

The operation proceeded under the watchful eye of the Nambol police station. It transpired on Sunday morning due to exact intelligence inputs. Security personnel acted promptly upon the received information. They searched two desolate camps in the edge and vulnerable areas bordering the Churachandpur district.

The thorough search and confiscation was a success. Forces uncovered an extensive collection of arms, ammunition and explosives. Among the recovered items were carbine with two magazines one 9mm pistol with a magazine and an array of live ammunition. Also, cache contained four 36 HE grenades. Five PEK sticks of an improvised explosive device (IED) were found too. Each IED was weighing about 750 grams.

The discovery gravely intensified with the confiscation of six SLR tube launchers. Additionally a 75 detonator and eight hand grenade arming rings also seized. The inventory of seized items included two ballistic cartridges, tear shells and various grenade types. These grenade types include the C90 MK 3 grenade and 80 grenade MK-1 (WP).

Of note two walkie-talkies were also among the seized assets. These devices are essential for communication, a charger was also found. In a swift and coordinated action the retrieved materials promptly handed over to the Nambol police station. This swift action was taken for possible subsequent legal proceedings.

This decisive action shows the unwavering commitment of security forces. These forces aim to curtail the proliferation of arms and ammunition.

The success of this operation stands as a testament. It proves the efficacy of intelligence-driven interventions and collaboration. The collaboration between state and central agencies is clear. It reinforces the resolve to maintain law and order. This resolve extends to thwarting any attempts aimed at destabilizing peace. It focuses on peace and tranquility in Manipur and its surrounding regions.