Manipur: Kuki community holds protest in Saikul opposing proposed Meitei resettlement

IMPHAL: Hundreds of members from the Kuki community staged a peaceful protest in Saikul Sub-Division of Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on Sunday, opposing the government’s proposed move to resettle displaced Meitei families in the Dolaithabi area.

The demonstration, organised under the banner of Kuki Inpi Saikul, saw participation from men, women and youths who assembled with placards and raised slogans against what they described as a unilateral resettlement initiative. The protesters alleged that the plan was being advanced without adequate consultation with affected communities amid continuing ethnic tensions in the state since May 2023.

Community representatives who addressed the gathering said that any return or rehabilitation process for displaced persons should be carried out through dialogue and consensus involving all stakeholders. They maintained that decisions taken without mutual agreement risked deepening mistrust and complicating efforts to restore peace and normalcy in the region.

Protesters clarified that their opposition was not directed against peace or reconciliation efforts, but stressed that any durable settlement must also consider issues of justice, security and equal treatment for all communities impacted by the conflict. One of the leaders stated that resettlement measures should be based on bilateral understanding, warning that ignoring concerns of justice could weaken peace initiatives.

Participants further cautioned that enforcing rehabilitation without addressing underlying grievances could aggravate tensions instead of easing the situation. During the protest, slogans such as “No Peace, No Resettlement,” “Justice Before Peace” and “We Want Justice” were raised as demonstrators called for an inclusive and negotiated approach. The protest concluded peacefully, with organisers reiterating their demand that any long-term solution in Manipur must be built on mutual consent, fairness and equal consideration for all affected communities. (Agencies)

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