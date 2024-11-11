Manipur: Kuki-Zo MLAs Deny Meeting with CM Biren, Call Supreme Court Claim a "Blatant Lie"

IMPHAL: The Kuki-Zo MLAs from Manipur issued a joint statement on Sunday denying any recent meeting with Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh firmly. They also condemned such claims, which they labeled "blatant lies."

A joint statement by MLAs from various constituencies denying the remarks it was alleged were made in the Supreme Court hearing on November 8, 2024. Reports claimed that the Solicitor General of India had informed the court that the Chief Minister was getting in touch with Kuki MLAs to keep the situation in the region stable. However, the MLAs said, "We hereby categorically state that this submission is a blatant lie and tantamount to misleading the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India."

Among the multiple MLAs who signed the document are Haokholet Kipgen (Saitu), Paolienlal Haokip (Saikot), Letzamang Haokip (Henglep), Kimneo Haokip Hangshing (Saikul), Letpao Haokip (Tengnoupal), Ngursanglur Senate (Tipaimukh), LM Khaute (Churachandpur), Chinlunthang (Singat), and Vungzagin Valte (Thanlon).

Besides, they clarified that since May 3, 2023, they had not met Chief Minister N Biren Singh. They further said they never intended to meet him in the future as well because they have serious grievances about his role in the ongoing conflict in the region. The MLAs alleged that the state's chief minister, N Biren Singh, planned violence in the state. In this regard, they cited an instance when one of his men was reportedly behind the recent killing of Zosangkim Hmar.

The Solicitor General's statements to the Supreme Court did not go without criticism since he referred to the Supreme Court as unprofessional and failed to check facts before coming to present them before the court. They, therefore, regretted such conduct, terming it as a lack of diligence, hence undermining trust in the judicial process.

In itself, the MLAs' statement underlines the tensions between the representatives of Kuki-Zo and the Manipur state government, up to an extent which they remained suspicious about the Chief Minister's way of dealing with their state affairs. The statement also concluded with a behest in the expectations of truthfulness in information brought before the Supreme Court, as well as accountability regarding the ongoing violence in the region.