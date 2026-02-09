Manipur: KZC cautions Kuki employees against postings in Meitei areas

IMPHAL: The Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), the apex body of Kuki-Zo communities, on Sunday advised and cautioned all state and Central government employees, as well as private sector employees belonging to the community, against travelling to or accepting postings in Meitei-dominated areas at present.

Non-tribal Meitei community members largely inhabit five to six districts of the Imphal Valley region, including the state capital, Imphal.

Stating that the conflict between the Kuki-Zo people and the Meiteis has not yet ended, the KZC, in a statement, said there is no political solution, mutually agreed settlement or formal agreement in place to address the root causes of the conflict or to guarantee the safety and security of the Kuki-Zo people.

“The situation on the ground remains fragile, tense and unpredictable,” the statement said.

The KZC noted that with the installation of a new Meitei-led government, there is a strong likelihood that employees may be directed or transferred to serve in Meitei-dominated areas.

“The KZC strongly advises all employees under the state government, Central government, public sector undertakings or private institutions not to travel, report for duty or accept postings in such areas, even if officially instructed to do so,” the statement added.

The Kuki-Zo organization said the advisory was issued purely in the interest of safeguarding human life.

“Life is precious, and no official duty, posting or administrative order is worth risking one’s safety at this critical juncture. In the absence of a credible political solution or a mutually accepted agreement, safe movement and coexistence cannot be guaranteed,” it said.

The KZC urged the authorities to recognize the prevailing realities and act responsibly to ensure that no lives are put at risk. Until peace is restored through justice and a lasting political settlement, all concerned must exercise utmost caution, the tribal body stated. (IANS)

