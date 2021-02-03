Manipur Lottery Results Today - 03 February'21 - Manipur State Singam Morning, Evening Lottery Result

Manipur State Lottery Result Live Update: There are only 13 states in India where playing lottery game is legalised by government of India. Manipur is among the states where lotteries are legal. Other lottery state are Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal. In rest of Indian states, there is complete ban on lottery playing. You can check lottery result at official website - http://www.manipurlotteries.com/ .
Check, If you missed - Manipur Lottery Results Today - 02 February'21 - Manipur State Singam Morning, Evening Lottery Result
Manipur Singam Morning Lottery Result - Declared @11:00 AM
Manipur Singam targets morning lottery is a popular weekly lottery. Today's results for Manipur morning lottery result has been declared. Today first lucky prize gone in favour of the lottery number given below. Lottery lucky first prize is of Rs 27 Lakhs. The Manipur lottery ticket price is ₹ 6 only...
Manipur Morning Lottery First Prize Winner
First Prize Winning Lottery Sequence No
72C 80005
Manipur Lottery Prize
Prize Money
Lottery Number
Lucky Prize
27 Lakh
72C 80005
Consolation prize
₹10,000 to all lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers
80005
2nd Prize
Rs 5000/-
25647, 54075, 55371, 60150, 76427, 79096, 87359, 89519, 97160, 97346
3rd Prize
Rs 1000/-
0425, 0937, 1462, 5290, 6267, 7252, 8753, 9396, 9528, 9732
4th Prize
Rs 700/-
0543, 0928, 4852, 5572, 6452, 7131, 7986, 8354, 8783, 9481
5th Prize
Rs 500/-
0076, 1383, 2081, 3172, 4276, 5161, 6023, 7296, 8245, 9240, 0278, 1396, 2166, 3350, 4327, 5186, 6150, 7393, 8259, 9506, 0359, 1520, 2350, 3501, 4388, 5408, 6380, 7635, 8273, 9608, 0516, 1558, 2360, 3519, 4508, 5420, 6428, 7697, 8492, 9684, 0564, 1627, 2404, 3521, 4510, 5583, 6470, 7708, 8525, 9744, 0851, 1683, 2445, 3547, 4780, 5627, 6514, 7865, 8534, 9774, 0874, 1765, 2573, 3561, 4837, 5718, 6554, 7901, 8576, 9817, 0934, 1767, 2602, 3692, 4908, 5859, 6719, 7998, 8853, 9847, 0936, 1820, 3019, 3764, 4929, 5910, 6787, 8098, 9027, 9852, 1270, 2002, 3145, 3867, 5038, 5931, 7096, 8123, 9047, 9955
Verify your lottery ticket number with the lucky prize winning lottery numbers - Click Here to Check Official Notification
Manipur Singam Day Lottery Result - @ 03:00 PM
Manipur Singam targets day lottery is a popular weekly lottery. Today's results for Manipur day lottery result has been declared. Today first lucky prize gone in favour of the lottery number given below. Lottery lucky first prize is of Rs 27 Lakhs. The Manipur lottery ticket price is ₹ 6 only...
Manipur Morning Lottery First Prize Winner
First Prize Winning Lottery Sequence No
75B 47610
Manipur Lottery Prize
Prize Money
Lottery Number
Lucky Prize
27 Lakh
75B 47610
Consolation prize
₹10,000 to all lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers
47610
2nd Prize
Rs 5000/-
00234, 03691, 38186, 54980, 57190, 61365, 76107, 87464, 88279, 95262
3rd Prize
Rs 1000/-
1362, 3794, 3899, 4566, 5416, 6457, 8136, 8234, 8263, 8479
4th Prize
Rs 700/-
1620, 1687, 3769, 5257, 6402, 7049, 7443, 8383, 9328, 9549
5th Prize
Rs 500/-
0016, 0932, 1583, 2210, 3106, 4736, 5915, 6709, 7465, 9234, 0152, 1069, 1612, 2481, 3297, 5054, 5990, 6719, 7659, 9358, 0339, 1073, 1624, 2497, 3420, 5094, 6063, 6734, 7954, 9419, 0362, 1240, 1638, 2548, 3820, 5125, 6104, 6740, 8106, 9435, 0371, 1300, 1836, 2636, 3841, 5170, 6157, 6796, 8343, 9461, 0373, 1400, 1850, 2817, 3964, 5192, 6203, 6936, 8740, 9466, 0629, 1438, 1874, 2820, 4162, 5212, 6348, 6978, 8817, 9522, 0643, 1471, 1896, 2869, 4521, 5387, 6418, 7097, 8819, 9610, 0657, 1476, 1937, 2931, 4605, 5749, 6517, 7248, 8939, 9652, 0714, 1492, 2157, 3035, 4662, 5842, 6700, 7252, 9220, 9723
Verify your lottery ticket number with the lucky prize winning lottery numbers - Click Here to Check Official Notification
Manipur Singam Evening Lottery Result @ 07:00 PM
Manipur Singam targets evening lottery is a popular weekly lottery. Today's results for Manipur evening lottery result has been declared. Today first lucky prize gone in favour of the lottery number given below. Lottery lucky first prize is of Rs 27 Lakhs. The Manipur lottery ticket price is ₹ 6 only...
Manipur Morning Lottery First Prize Winner
First Prize Winning Lottery Sequence No
75B 47610
Manipur Lottery Prize
Prize Money
Lottery Number
Lucky Prize
27 Lakh
75B 47610
Consolation prize
₹10,000 to all lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers
47610
2nd Prize
Rs 5000/-
00234, 03691, 38186, 54980, 57190, 61365, 76107, 87464, 88279, 95262
3rd Prize
Rs 1000/-
1362, 3794, 3899, 4566, 5416, 6457, 8136, 8234, 8263, 8479
4th Prize
Rs 700/-
1620, 1687, 3769, 5257, 6402, 7049, 7443, 8383, 9328, 9549
5th Prize
Rs 500/-
0016, 0932, 1583, 2210, 3106, 4736, 5915, 6709, 7465, 9234, 0152, 1069, 1612, 2481, 3297, 5054, 5990, 6719, 7659, 9358, 0339, 1073, 1624, 2497, 3420, 5094, 6063, 6734, 7954, 9419, 0362, 1240, 1638, 2548, 3820, 5125, 6104, 6740, 8106, 9435, 0371, 1300, 1836, 2636, 3841, 5170, 6157, 6796, 8343, 9461, 0373, 1400, 1850, 2817, 3964, 5192, 6203, 6936, 8740, 9466, 0629, 1438, 1874, 2820, 4162, 5212, 6348, 6978, 8817, 9522, 0643, 1471, 1896, 2869, 4521, 5387, 6418, 7097, 8819, 9610, 0657, 1476, 1937, 2931, 4605, 5749, 6517, 7248, 8939, 9652, 0714, 1492, 2157, 3035, 4662, 5842, 6700, 7252, 9220, 9723
Verify your lottery ticket number with the lucky prize winning lottery numbers - Click Here to Check Official Notification
The lottery winners need to produce a valid identity proof suggested by lottery rules in front of The Director of Manipur Lottery in Imphal at the time of receive the winning amount...