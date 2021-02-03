Manipur Lottery Results Today - 03 February'21 - Manipur State Singam Morning, Evening Lottery Result

Manipur State Lottery Result Live Update: There are only 13 states in India where playing lottery game is legalised by government of India. Manipur is among the states where lotteries are legal. Other lottery state are Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal. In rest of Indian states, there is complete ban on lottery playing. You can check lottery result at official website - http://www.manipurlotteries.com/ .

Manipur Lottery Prize Prize Money Lottery Number Lucky Prize 27 Lakh 72C 80005 Consolation prize ₹10,000 to all lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers 80005 2nd Prize Rs 5000/- 25647, 54075, 55371, 60150, 76427, 79096, 87359, 89519, 97160, 97346 3rd Prize Rs 1000/- 0425, 0937, 1462, 5290, 6267, 7252, 8753, 9396, 9528, 9732 4th Prize Rs 700/- 0543, 0928, 4852, 5572, 6452, 7131, 7986, 8354, 8783, 9481 5th Prize Rs 500/- 0076, 1383, 2081, 3172, 4276, 5161, 6023, 7296, 8245, 9240, 0278, 1396, 2166, 3350, 4327, 5186, 6150, 7393, 8259, 9506, 0359, 1520, 2350, 3501, 4388, 5408, 6380, 7635, 8273, 9608, 0516, 1558, 2360, 3519, 4508, 5420, 6428, 7697, 8492, 9684, 0564, 1627, 2404, 3521, 4510, 5583, 6470, 7708, 8525, 9744, 0851, 1683, 2445, 3547, 4780, 5627, 6514, 7865, 8534, 9774, 0874, 1765, 2573, 3561, 4837, 5718, 6554, 7901, 8576, 9817, 0934, 1767, 2602, 3692, 4908, 5859, 6719, 7998, 8853, 9847, 0936, 1820, 3019, 3764, 4929, 5910, 6787, 8098, 9027, 9852, 1270, 2002, 3145, 3867, 5038, 5931, 7096, 8123, 9047, 9955

Manipur lottery game is also conducts in a day & an evening at 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm respectively. All the three lotteries in the morning, day, and evening have the first prize at ₹ 27 lakhs.



Manipur Singam Day Lottery Result - @ 03:00 PM

Manipur Singam targets day lottery is a popular weekly lottery. Today's results for Manipur day lottery result has been declared. Today first lucky prize gone in favour of the lottery number given below. Lottery lucky first prize is of Rs 27 Lakhs. The Manipur lottery ticket price is ₹ 6 only... Manipur Morning Lottery First Prize Winner First Prize Winning Lottery Sequence No 75B 47610

Manipur Lottery Prize Prize Money Lottery Number Lucky Prize 27 Lakh 75B 47610 Consolation prize ₹10,000 to all lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers 47610 2nd Prize Rs 5000/- 00234, 03691, 38186, 54980, 57190, 61365, 76107, 87464, 88279, 95262 3rd Prize Rs 1000/- 1362, 3794, 3899, 4566, 5416, 6457, 8136, 8234, 8263, 8479 4th Prize Rs 700/- 1620, 1687, 3769, 5257, 6402, 7049, 7443, 8383, 9328, 9549 5th Prize Rs 500/- 0016, 0932, 1583, 2210, 3106, 4736, 5915, 6709, 7465, 9234, 0152, 1069, 1612, 2481, 3297, 5054, 5990, 6719, 7659, 9358, 0339, 1073, 1624, 2497, 3420, 5094, 6063, 6734, 7954, 9419, 0362, 1240, 1638, 2548, 3820, 5125, 6104, 6740, 8106, 9435, 0371, 1300, 1836, 2636, 3841, 5170, 6157, 6796, 8343, 9461, 0373, 1400, 1850, 2817, 3964, 5192, 6203, 6936, 8740, 9466, 0629, 1438, 1874, 2820, 4162, 5212, 6348, 6978, 8817, 9522, 0643, 1471, 1896, 2869, 4521, 5387, 6418, 7097, 8819, 9610, 0657, 1476, 1937, 2931, 4605, 5749, 6517, 7248, 8939, 9652, 0714, 1492, 2157, 3035, 4662, 5842, 6700, 7252, 9220, 9723

Manipur lottery game is also conducts in a morning & an evening at 11:00 am and 7:00 pm respectively. All the three lotteries in the morning, day, and evening have the first prize at ₹ 27 lakhs.





Manipur Singam Evening Lottery Result @ 07:00 PM



Manipur Singam targets evening lottery is a popular weekly lottery. Today's results for Manipur evening lottery result has been declared. Today first lucky prize gone in favour of the lottery number given below. Lottery lucky first prize is of Rs 27 Lakhs. The Manipur lottery ticket price is ₹ 6 only... Manipur Morning Lottery First Prize Winner First Prize Winning Lottery Sequence No 75B 47610

Manipur lottery game is also conducts in a morning & a day at 11:00 am and 3:00 pm respectively. All the three lotteries in the morning, day, and evening have the first prize at ₹ 27 lakhs.