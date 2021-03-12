Manipur Lottery Results Today - 12 March'21 - Manipur State Singam Morning, Evening Lottery Result

Manipur State Lottery Result Live Update: There are only 13 states in India where playing lottery game is legalised by government of India. Manipur is among the states where lotteries are legal. Other lottery state are Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal. In rest of Indian states, there is complete ban on lottery playing. You can check lottery result at official website - http://www.manipurlotteries.com/ .

Manipur Singam Morning Lottery Result - Declared @11:00 AM

Manipur Singam targets morning lottery is a popular weekly lottery. Today's results for Manipur morning lottery result has been declared. Today first lucky prize gone in favour of the lottery number given below. Lottery lucky first prize is of Rs 27 Lakhs. The Manipur lottery ticket price is ₹ 6 only...

Manipur Morning Lottery First Prize Winner First Prize Winning Lottery Sequence No 84G 79011

Manipur Lottery Prize Prize Money Lottery Number Lucky Prize 27 Lakh 84G 79011 Consolation prize ₹10,000 to all lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers 79011

2nd Prize Rs 5000/- 11535, 30621, 38068, 57961, 59021, 63068, 66741, 71017, 71420, 84917 3rd Prize Rs 1000/- 1796, 2640, 2734, 3009, 4618, 4905, 6114, 7291, 8491, 9295 4th Prize Rs 700/- 1292, 1559, 2505, 3055, 3257, 5298, 6081, 7852, 8142, 8639 5th Prize Rs 500/- 0240, 1254, 2048, 2968, 3742, 4695, 5576, 6734, 7620, 8747, 0326, 1309, 2097, 3012, 3779, 4742, 5589, 6799, 7672, 8925, 0485, 1477, 2153, 3022, 3862, 4947, 6094, 6901, 7678, 9225, 0743, 1525, 2310, 3041, 3985, 5053, 6127, 7066, 7694, 9256, 0747, 1534, 2352, 3052, 4017, 5059, 6160, 7097, 7842, 9308, 0858, 1538, 2497, 3176, 4129, 5092, 6251, 7106, 8146, 9348, 0944, 1628, 2685, 3259, 4318, 5139, 6419, 7113, 8207, 9370, 1092, 1659, 2687, 3280, 4356, 5260, 6482, 7228, 8404, 9452, 1213, 1845, 2691, 3425, 4507, 5439, 6572, 7250, 8418, 9545, 1235, 1930, 2741, 3562, 4581, 5482, 6729, 7486, 8445, 9837





Manipur lottery game is also conducts in a day & an evening at 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm respectively. All the three lotteries in the morning, day, and evening have the first prize at ₹ 27 lakhs.

Manipur Singam Day Lottery Result - @ 03:00 PM

Manipur Singam targets day lottery is a popular weekly lottery. Today's results for Manipur day lottery result has been declared. Today first lucky prize gone in favour of the lottery number given below. Lottery lucky first prize is of Rs 27 Lakhs. The Manipur lottery ticket price is ₹ 6 only...

Manipur Morning Lottery First Prize Winner First Prize Winning Lottery Sequence No 99D 63941

Manipur Lottery Prize Prize Money Lottery Number Lucky Prize 27 Lakh 99D 63941 Consolation prize ₹10,000 to all lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers 63941

2nd Prize Rs 5000/- 01998, 06443, 24914, 25497, 26918, 32894, 50738, 73307, 91283, 94436 3rd Prize Rs 1000/- 0432, 4936, 5793, 6327, 6398, 6738, 8078, 8241, 8273, 9216 4th Prize Rs 700/- 0059, 0146, 0448, 1483, 1731, 2896, 4932, 5781, 6113, 9031 5th Prize Rs 500/- 0184, 1545, 2938, 3652, 4561, 5274, 6235, 7128, 7928, 9267, 0212, 1574, 2948, 3708, 4597, 5310, 6360, 7202, 8046, 9276, 0351, 1744, 3010, 3781, 4731, 5489, 6368, 7213, 8128, 9298, 0522, 1797, 3192, 3841, 4780, 5616, 6479, 7312, 8732, 9354, 0571, 2369, 3298, 3847, 4860, 5767, 6492, 7349, 8801, 9502, 0647, 2537, 3365, 3848, 4898, 5822, 6564, 7421, 8931, 9630, 0815, 2581, 3390, 3862, 4907, 5876, 6717, 7501, 8951, 9646, 0847, 2746, 3442, 4253, 5136, 6017, 6850, 7615, 9037, 9705, 1107, 2835, 3474, 4379, 5165, 6019, 7021, 7644, 9047, 9757, 1160, 2894, 3620, 4558, 5226, 6141, 7065, 7926, 9061, 9908





Manipur lottery game is also conducts in a morning & an evening at 11:00 am and 7:00 pm respectively. All the three lotteries in the morning, day, and evening have the first prize at ₹ 27 lakhs.

Manipur Singam Evening Lottery Result @ 07:00 PM



Manipur Singam targets evening lottery is a popular weekly lottery. Today's results for Manipur evening lottery result has been declared. Today first lucky prize gone in favour of the lottery number given below. Lottery lucky first prize is of Rs 27 Lakhs. The Manipur lottery ticket price is ₹ 6 only...

Manipur Morning Lottery First Prize Winner First Prize Winning Lottery Sequence No



Manipur Lottery Prize Prize Money Lottery Number Lucky Prize 27 Lakh

Consolation prize ₹10,000 to all lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers

2nd Prize Rs 5000/-

3rd Prize Rs 1000/-

4th Prize Rs 700/-

5th Prize Rs 500/-







Manipur lottery game is also conducts in a morning & a day at 11:00 am and 3:00 pm respectively. All the three lotteries in the morning, day, and evening have the first prize at ₹ 27 lakhs.

The lottery winners need to produce a valid identity proof suggested by lottery rules in front of The Director of Manipur Lottery in Imphal at the time of receive the winning amount...

