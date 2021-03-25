Manipur Lottery Results Today - 25 March'21 - Manipur State Singam Morning, Evening Lottery Result

Manipur State Lottery Result Live Update: There are only 13 states in India where playing lottery game is legalised by government of India. Manipur is among the states where lotteries are legal. Other lottery state are Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal. In rest of Indian states, there is complete ban on lottery playing. You can check lottery result at official website - http://www.manipurlotteries.com/ .
Manipur Singam Morning Lottery Result - Declared @11:00 AM
Manipur Singam targets morning lottery is a popular weekly lottery. Today's results for Manipur morning lottery result has been declared. Today first lucky prize gone in favour of the lottery number given below. Lottery lucky first prize is of Rs 27 Lakhs. The Manipur lottery ticket price is ₹ 6 only...
|
Manipur Morning Lottery First Prize Winner
|
First Prize Winning Lottery Sequence No
|
86D 09841
|
Manipur Lottery Prize
|
Prize Money
|
Lottery Number
|
Lucky Prize
|
27 Lakh
|
86D 09841
|
Consolation prize
|
₹10,000 to all lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers
|
09841
|
2nd Prize
|
Rs 5000/-
|
05860, 26605, 27350, 49840, 57562, 65014, 65920, 69547, 85926, 90283
|
3rd Prize
|
Rs 1000/-
|
0210, 1746, 4688, 7164, 7629, 8434, 8523, 8606, 8978, 9575
|
4th Prize
|
Rs 700/-
|
0315, 1974, 2685, 2859, 3105, 5118, 6849, 7560, 8278, 8917
|
5th Prize
|
Rs 500/-
|
0144, 1460, 2538, 3762, 4527, 5278, 5911, 7032, 8536, 9079, 0248, 1704, 2601, 3809, 4549, 5303, 6315, 7255, 8574, 9083, 0302, 1752, 2653, 3822, 4571, 5461, 6354, 7425, 8633, 9317, 0437, 1834, 2746, 3908, 4591, 5507, 6450, 7532, 8740, 9582, 0528, 1854, 2886, 3914, 4695, 5534, 6810, 7639, 8819, 9693, 1045, 1869, 3029, 3940, 4742, 5685, 6828, 7719, 8839, 9705, 1050, 1925, 3169, 4210, 4835, 5737, 6843, 7828, 8910, 9752, 1247, 2056, 3195, 4214, 5095, 5756, 6879, 8317, 8966, 9800, 1326, 2399, 3412, 4218, 5130, 5820, 6942, 8457, 9046, 9946, 1427, 2439, 3744, 4426, 5142, 5860, 7017, 8471, 9074, 9970
Verify your lottery ticket number with the lucky prize winning lottery numbers
Manipur Singam Day Lottery Result - @ 03:00 PM
Manipur Singam targets day lottery is a popular weekly lottery. Today's results for Manipur day lottery result has been declared. Today first lucky prize gone in favour of the lottery number given below. Lottery lucky first prize is of Rs 27 Lakhs. The Manipur lottery ticket price is ₹ 6 only...
|
Manipur Morning Lottery First Prize Winner
|
First Prize Winning Lottery Sequence No
|
98K 55806
|
Manipur Lottery Prize
|
Prize Money
|
Lottery Number
|
Lucky Prize
|
27 Lakh
|
98K 55806
|
Consolation prize
|
₹10,000 to all lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers
|
55806
|
2nd Prize
|
Rs 5000/-
|
14036, 17805, 23321, 23809, 34302, 41379, 54362, 57216, 61385, 83153
|
3rd Prize
|
Rs 1000/-
|
0780, 1147, 5319, 6769, 6795, 7294, 7693, 8296, 8470, 8627
|
4th Prize
|
Rs 700/-
|
0972, 1646, 2498, 2539, 3088, 5681, 6314, 7948, 8741, 9389
|
5th Prize
|
Rs 500/-
|
0176, 0788, 2880, 4206, 5020, 5604, 6387, 6896, 7603, 8714, 0194, 0941, 2936, 4250, 5024, 5913, 6460, 6911, 7605, 8726, 0271, 1057, 2951, 4254, 5064, 5931, 6518, 6946, 7630, 8760, 0317, 1082, 3154, 4375, 5183, 6130, 6574, 7091, 7932, 8768, 0416, 1135, 3193, 4426, 5330, 6152, 6809, 7125, 8053, 8928, 0492, 1258, 3635, 4540, 5338, 6158, 6820, 7200, 8120, 9014, 0651, 1309, 3875, 4563, 5381, 6162, 6831, 7325, 8250, 9538, 0696, 1387, 4078, 4593, 5423, 6247, 6839, 7449, 8282, 9558, 0710, 1804, 4092, 4857, 5534, 6317, 6840, 7467, 8351, 9643, 0724, 2180, 4155, 5014, 5586, 6362, 6850, 7583, 8619, 9743
Verify your lottery ticket number with the lucky prize winning lottery numbers
Manipur Singam Evening Lottery Result @ 07:00 PM
Manipur Singam targets evening lottery is a popular weekly lottery. Today's results for Manipur evening lottery result has been declared. Today first lucky prize gone in favour of the lottery number given below. Lottery lucky first prize is of Rs 27 Lakhs. The Manipur lottery ticket price is ₹ 6 only...
|
Manipur Morning Lottery First Prize Winner
|
First Prize Winning Lottery Sequence No
|
|
Manipur Lottery Prize
|
Prize Money
|
Lottery Number
|
Lucky Prize
|
27 Lakh
|
|
Consolation prize
|
₹10,000 to all lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers
|
|
2nd Prize
|
Rs 5000/-
|
|
3rd Prize
|
Rs 1000/-
|
|
4th Prize
|
Rs 700/-
|
|
5th Prize
|
Rs 500/-
Verify your lottery ticket number with the lucky prize winning lottery numbers
Manipur lottery game is also conducts in a morning & a day at 11:00 am and 3:00 pm respectively. All the three lotteries in the morning, day, and evening have the first prize at ₹ 27 lakhs.
The lottery winners need to produce a valid identity proof suggested by lottery rules in front of The Director of Manipur Lottery in Imphal at the time of receive the winning amount...
