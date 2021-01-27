Manipur Lottery Results Today - 27 January'21 - Manipur State Singam Morning, Evening Lottery Result

Manipur State Lottery Result Live Update: There are only 13 states in India where playing lottery game is legalised by government of India. Manipur is among the states where lotteries are legal. Other lottery state are Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal. In rest of Indian states, there is complete ban on lottery playing. You can check lottery result at official website - http://www.manipurlotteries.com/ .
Manipur Singam Morning Lottery Result - Declared @11:00 AM
Manipur Singam targets morning lottery is a popular weekly lottery. Today's results for Manipur morning lottery result has been declared. Today first lucky prize gone in favour of the lottery number given below. Lottery lucky first prize is of Rs 27 Lakhs. The Manipur lottery ticket price is ₹ 6 only...
Manipur Morning Lottery First Prize Winner
First Prize Winning Lottery Sequence No
70D 80121
Manipur Lottery Prize
Prize Money
Lottery Number
Lucky Prize
27 Lakh
70D 80121
Consolation prize
₹10,000 to all lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers
80121
2nd Prize
Rs 5000/-
01852, 17192, 29430, 44630, 48631, 70364, 72795, 72860, 74805, 89146
3rd Prize
Rs 1000/-
0015, 0172, 1625, 2494, 3362, 4330, 5137, 5946, 7381, 8723
4th Prize
Rs 700/-
1146, 1202, 1962, 2319, 2471, 3584, 3721, 5114, 5394, 8893
5th Prize
Rs 500/-
0138, 0919, 1610, 2560, 3154, 4270, 5200, 6324, 7196, 7944, 0297, 0976, 1624, 2617, 3249, 4280, 5271, 6510, 7436, 8137, 0482, 1067, 1672, 2821, 3277, 4315, 5321, 6571, 7459, 8449, 0652, 1082, 1676, 2883, 3310, 4370, 5416, 6683, 7495, 8912, 0667, 1251, 1795, 2905, 3494, 4586, 5571, 6781, 7505, 8954, 0681, 1256, 1872, 2961, 3742, 4627, 5592, 6801, 7582, 9103, 0784, 1302, 1935, 3011, 3819, 4639, 5790, 6803, 7645, 9242, 0853, 1583, 1969, 3059, 4023, 4853, 5918, 6825, 7836, 9316, 0859, 1589, 2155, 3085, 4071, 4989, 6053, 6858, 7893, 9574, 0884, 1609, 2447, 3094, 4083, 5027, 6128, 7172, 7909, 9603
Verify your lottery ticket number with the lucky prize winning lottery numbers - Click Here to Check Official Notification
Manipur Singam Day Lottery Result - @ 03:00 PM
Manipur Singam targets day lottery is a popular weekly lottery. Today's results for Manipur day lottery result has been declared. Today first lucky prize gone in favour of the lottery number given below. Lottery lucky first prize is of Rs 27 Lakhs. The Manipur lottery ticket price is ₹ 6 only...
Manipur Morning Lottery First Prize Winner
First Prize Winning Lottery Sequence No
89E 15488
Manipur Lottery Prize
Prize Money
Lottery Number
Lucky Prize
27 Lakh
89E 15488
Consolation prize
₹10,000 to all lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers
15488
2nd Prize
Rs 5000/-
13357, 14292, 15381, 21430, 49532, 52019, 52590, 52908, 76435, 86742
3rd Prize
Rs 1000/-
0286, 1377, 1928, 3782, 5880, 7015, 7204, 7609, 8270, 9942
4th Prize
Rs 700/-
0261, 0782, 3205, 4143, 4768, 5295, 7713, 8729, 8923, 9850
5th Prize
Rs 500/-
0079, 0767, 2107, 2780, 3426, 4073, 4925, 6369, 6830, 7995, 0134, 0871, 2169, 2968, 3515, 4121, 5221, 6380, 7064, 8393, 0136, 0921, 2245, 2985, 3711, 4146, 5298, 6413, 7365, 8572, 0168, 0995, 2395, 3142, 3742, 4149, 5326, 6414, 7389, 8604, 0241, 1429, 2399, 3178, 3865, 4336, 5356, 6450, 7452, 8652, 0289, 1448, 2407, 3182, 3878, 4493, 5501, 6465, 7782, 8724, 0352, 1647, 2479, 3226, 3931, 4504, 5524, 6642, 7835, 9118, 0522, 1900, 2670, 3229, 3946, 4591, 5541, 6643, 7844, 9375, 0527, 2047, 2681, 3276, 3976, 4851, 5747, 6700, 7938, 9471, 0681, 2081, 2730, 3284, 4015, 4873, 6073, 6715, 7984, 9534
Verify your lottery ticket number with the lucky prize winning lottery numbers - Click Here to Check Official Notification
Manipur Singam Evening Lottery Result @ 07:00 PM
Manipur Singam targets evening lottery is a popular weekly lottery. Today's results for Manipur evening lottery result has been declared. Today first lucky prize gone in favour of the lottery number given below. Lottery lucky first prize is of Rs 27 Lakhs. The Manipur lottery ticket price is ₹ 6 only...
Manipur Morning Lottery First Prize Winner
First Prize Winning Lottery Sequence No
71G 39526
Manipur Lottery Prize
Prize Money
Lottery Number
Lucky Prize
27 Lakh
71G 39526
Consolation prize
₹10,000 to all lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers
39526
2nd Prize
Rs 5000/-
18357, 31592, 31695, 43649, 52714, 53671, 78910, 82532, 83390, 87954
3rd Prize
Rs 1000/-
0549, 1493, 3504, 4267, 4710, 4791, 7408, 7846, 8622, 9317
4th Prize
Rs 700/-
0096, 1905, 3624, 5764, 6654, 6805, 7498, 7936, 7992, 8346
5th Prize
Rs 500/-
0017, 1426, 2135, 2689, 4525, 5093, 6440, 7315, 8026, 9105, 0180, 1461, 2144, 3182, 4618, 5137, 6552, 7341, 8083, 9146, 0219, 1472, 2173, 3193, 4627, 5364, 6591, 7415, 8181, 9210, 0362, 1589, 2375, 3491, 4651, 5376, 6814, 7499, 8350, 9231, 0701, 1764, 2395, 3740, 4735, 5378, 6914, 7628, 8545, 9290, 0791, 1849, 2401, 3915, 4763, 5927, 6975, 7790, 8671, 9376, 0871, 1873, 2540, 4121, 4789, 6079, 7104, 7796, 8739, 9577, 1042, 2103, 2554, 4473, 4830, 6082, 7182, 7921, 8807, 9632, 1052, 2125, 2556, 4490, 4836, 6095, 7244, 7957, 8952, 9877, 1403, 2128, 2593, 4509, 4852, 6127, 7285, 7985, 9061, 9984
Verify your lottery ticket number with the lucky prize winning lottery numbers - Click Here to Check Official Notification
The lottery winners need to produce a valid identity proof suggested by lottery rules in front of The Director of Manipur Lottery in Imphal at the time of receive the winning amount.