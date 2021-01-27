Manipur Lottery Results Today - 27 January'21 - Manipur State Singam Morning, Evening Lottery Result

Manipur State Lottery Result Live Update: There are only 13 states in India where playing lottery game is legalised by government of India. Manipur is among the states where lotteries are legal. Other lottery state are Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal. In rest of Indian states, there is complete ban on lottery playing. You can check lottery result at official website - http://www.manipurlotteries.com/ .

Manipur Singam Morning Lottery Result - Declared @11:00 AM

Manipur Morning Lottery First Prize Winner
First Prize Winning Lottery Sequence No 70D 80121

Manipur Lottery Prize Prize Money Lottery Number Lucky Prize 27 Lakh 70D 80121 Consolation prize ₹10,000 to all lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers 80121 2nd Prize Rs 5000/- 01852, 17192, 29430, 44630, 48631, 70364, 72795, 72860, 74805, 89146 3rd Prize Rs 1000/- 0015, 0172, 1625, 2494, 3362, 4330, 5137, 5946, 7381, 8723 4th Prize Rs 700/- 1146, 1202, 1962, 2319, 2471, 3584, 3721, 5114, 5394, 8893 5th Prize Rs 500/- 0138, 0919, 1610, 2560, 3154, 4270, 5200, 6324, 7196, 7944, 0297, 0976, 1624, 2617, 3249, 4280, 5271, 6510, 7436, 8137, 0482, 1067, 1672, 2821, 3277, 4315, 5321, 6571, 7459, 8449, 0652, 1082, 1676, 2883, 3310, 4370, 5416, 6683, 7495, 8912, 0667, 1251, 1795, 2905, 3494, 4586, 5571, 6781, 7505, 8954, 0681, 1256, 1872, 2961, 3742, 4627, 5592, 6801, 7582, 9103, 0784, 1302, 1935, 3011, 3819, 4639, 5790, 6803, 7645, 9242, 0853, 1583, 1969, 3059, 4023, 4853, 5918, 6825, 7836, 9316, 0859, 1589, 2155, 3085, 4071, 4989, 6053, 6858, 7893, 9574, 0884, 1609, 2447, 3094, 4083, 5027, 6128, 7172, 7909, 9603

Manipur lottery game is also conducts in a day & an evening at 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm respectively. All the three lotteries in the morning, day, and evening have the first prize at ₹ 27 lakhs.



Manipur Singam Day Lottery Result - @ 03:00 PM

Manipur Singam Day Lottery Result - @ 03:00 PM

Manipur Morning Lottery First Prize Winner
First Prize Winning Lottery Sequence No 89E 15488

Manipur Lottery Prize Prize Money Lottery Number Lucky Prize 27 Lakh 89E 15488 Consolation prize ₹10,000 to all lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers 15488 2nd Prize Rs 5000/- 13357, 14292, 15381, 21430, 49532, 52019, 52590, 52908, 76435, 86742 3rd Prize Rs 1000/- 0286, 1377, 1928, 3782, 5880, 7015, 7204, 7609, 8270, 9942 4th Prize Rs 700/- 0261, 0782, 3205, 4143, 4768, 5295, 7713, 8729, 8923, 9850 5th Prize Rs 500/- 0079, 0767, 2107, 2780, 3426, 4073, 4925, 6369, 6830, 7995, 0134, 0871, 2169, 2968, 3515, 4121, 5221, 6380, 7064, 8393, 0136, 0921, 2245, 2985, 3711, 4146, 5298, 6413, 7365, 8572, 0168, 0995, 2395, 3142, 3742, 4149, 5326, 6414, 7389, 8604, 0241, 1429, 2399, 3178, 3865, 4336, 5356, 6450, 7452, 8652, 0289, 1448, 2407, 3182, 3878, 4493, 5501, 6465, 7782, 8724, 0352, 1647, 2479, 3226, 3931, 4504, 5524, 6642, 7835, 9118, 0522, 1900, 2670, 3229, 3946, 4591, 5541, 6643, 7844, 9375, 0527, 2047, 2681, 3276, 3976, 4851, 5747, 6700, 7938, 9471, 0681, 2081, 2730, 3284, 4015, 4873, 6073, 6715, 7984, 9534

Manipur Singam Evening Lottery Result @ 07:00 PM



Manipur Singam Evening Lottery Result @ 07:00 PM

Manipur Morning Lottery First Prize Winner
First Prize Winning Lottery Sequence No 71G 39526

Manipur Lottery Prize Prize Money Lottery Number Lucky Prize 27 Lakh 71G 39526 Consolation prize ₹10,000 to all lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers 39526 2nd Prize Rs 5000/- 18357, 31592, 31695, 43649, 52714, 53671, 78910, 82532, 83390, 87954 3rd Prize Rs 1000/- 0549, 1493, 3504, 4267, 4710, 4791, 7408, 7846, 8622, 9317 4th Prize Rs 700/- 0096, 1905, 3624, 5764, 6654, 6805, 7498, 7936, 7992, 8346 5th Prize Rs 500/- 0017, 1426, 2135, 2689, 4525, 5093, 6440, 7315, 8026, 9105, 0180, 1461, 2144, 3182, 4618, 5137, 6552, 7341, 8083, 9146, 0219, 1472, 2173, 3193, 4627, 5364, 6591, 7415, 8181, 9210, 0362, 1589, 2375, 3491, 4651, 5376, 6814, 7499, 8350, 9231, 0701, 1764, 2395, 3740, 4735, 5378, 6914, 7628, 8545, 9290, 0791, 1849, 2401, 3915, 4763, 5927, 6975, 7790, 8671, 9376, 0871, 1873, 2540, 4121, 4789, 6079, 7104, 7796, 8739, 9577, 1042, 2103, 2554, 4473, 4830, 6082, 7182, 7921, 8807, 9632, 1052, 2125, 2556, 4490, 4836, 6095, 7244, 7957, 8952, 9877, 1403, 2128, 2593, 4509, 4852, 6127, 7285, 7985, 9061, 9984

