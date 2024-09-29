Manipur: Major Tragedy Averted As Security Forces Defuse IED's

IMPHAL: A major disaster was thwarted as Indian Army troops successfully defused three powerful Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted in the sensitive areas of Manipur's Imphal East district.

A routine patrol conducted by the Spear Corps in the foothills of the Maphital ridge on September 28 led to the detection of the IEDs, with a total combined weight of 42.5 kilograms.

The explosive devices were strategically planted along the Tumukhong and Hungdum Tangkhul road which connects villages across the Imphal East and Ukhrul districts.

The IED's were placed near the Karong bridge which happens to be a crucial route for farmers, cattle grazers, and civilians living in the Maphou Dam area.