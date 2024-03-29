Manipur: Manipur Government Reverses Decision on Easter Working Day

MANIPUR: In a major shift of events, the BJP-led government in the state of Manipur had withdrew its decision to declare March 31 as a working day just 24 hours after the first announcement received widespread reaction. This prompt move comes amid growing criticism, particularly from the Christian community, as on March 31 had coincided with Easter Sunday which is an important religious holiday for christians across the globe. At the initial moment the order issued on Wednesday had declared March 30 and March 31 as working days reflecting the need for efficiency during the last days of the 2023-24 financial year but the decision faced swift opposition and complicated, and made the government rethink its position as soon as feasible.

Thus to be precise by acknowledging the concerns raised, the State Department of General Administration on Wednesday made an emergency amendment to the order to move the proposed work day for government agencies to Sunday, March 30. This amendment had underscored the government’s utmost commitment to the fact so as to ensure the continuation of essential financial transaction activities through banks as the remainder of the financial year.

This vital decision to postpone it to March 31 as a working day reflects the government’s reaction to public sentiment and its sensitivity towards religious observances. It also further is of relevance about the importance of effective communication and consultation in governance, especially when decisions intersect with cultural and religious practices across the globe. Thus it throws light on the delicate balance between administrative and it's efficiency and the respect for religious traditions that occurs in a pluralistic state. It is also a poignant reminder of the need for policymakers to consider the broader social implications of their decisions. The immediate amendment to the Work Day Declaration demonstrates the government’s willingness to listen to public feedback and adjust its policies accordingly.

