Manipur: Meetei Community Urges Chief Minister to Expedite Reports for Scheduled Tribe Status to Centre

IMPHAL: In an appeal to Chief Minister N Biren Singh, the World Meetei Council (WMC) has called for the immediate submission of crucial reports required for the inclusion of the Meetei community in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list. The WMC underscored the critical importance of this step, stressing that the fate of the Meetei community hangs in the balance.

Expressing discontentment with the Chief Minister's alleged sidelining of the demand, the WMC warned of the dire consequences of further delays. It accused the Chief Minister of impeding the constitutional protection of the Meeteis by withholding the submission of the necessary reports to the central government.

The WMC cautioned that failure to secure ST status for the Meetei community before the 2026 delimitation could lead to the extinction of their identity. Emphasizing the urgency of the situation, the council highlighted that inclusion in the ST list is the last resort to safeguard the Meeteis from cultural erosion.

Moreover, the WMC urged the government to focus on the pressing issue of ST status and refrain from diverting attention with unrelated matters such as the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and border fencing. It emphasized the need for concerted efforts to address the core concerns of the Meetei community without further delay.

In a demonstration of their resolve, volunteers of the Wanoo Apunba Meira Paibi staged a protest demanding ST status for the Meetei community under the banner of the WMC. Led by WMC Manipur Unit President Urikkhimbam Kunjo Singh, executive member Ahongshangbam Dhiren, and member Thoudam Dharmendra (Wangoo), the protest echoed the urgent plea for recognition and protection of Meetei identity.

The protest, held at Wangoo Laipham Chithek Leikai, saw participants chanting slogans and raising awareness about the significance of ST status for the Meetei community's survival. The WMC reiterated its commitment to advocating for the rights and interests of the Meetei people, urging authorities to heed their appeals and take swift action to address their concerns.

As the debate over Meetei ST status continues, the WMC remains steadfast in its pursuit of constitutional safeguards to preserve the cultural heritage and identity of the Meetei community. With time running out before the 2026 delimitation, the urgency of the matter cannot be overstated, requiring immediate attention and action from all stakeholders involved.