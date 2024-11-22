Manipur: Mild Earthquake Of 3.6 Magnitude Jolts Bishnupur

IMPHAL: A mild earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hit Manipur early Friday morning, with tremors felt across several parts of the region. The earthquake struck at 4.42 am, with its epicentre located in the state’s Bishnupur district at a depth of 10 kilometres beneath the earth’s surface.

Reports indicate that the mild earthquake's impact did not result in any casualties or property damage.

Meanwhile, an earthquake of the same intensity jolted Manipur on October 4, this year. The earthquake occurred at 7.02 am, with the epicentre pinpointed in the state’s Ukhrul district.

The Northeastern states, including Manipur, fall within a high seismic zone, with earthquakes frequently affecting the region.