Manipur: Mock bomb threat drill conducted at Imphal airport

IMPHAL: In a major security preparedness initiative, the annual bomb threat mock exercise was effectively conducted at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport in Manipur's capital, Imphal, on Thursday involving personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and all key stakeholders, officials said.

An official of the Airport Authority of India (AAI) said that the high-intensity drill evaluated real-time emergency response capabilities and highlighted the exceptional coordination between the CISF, the Dog Squad, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), the Bureau of Immigration (BOI), the Manipur Police, airlines, the AAI staff, the AAI Fire Services, and other airport stakeholders.

"The exercise not only validated rapid response protocols but also reinforced inter-agency synergy, ensuring Imphal Airport remains fully equipped to manage high-risk bomb threat scenarios with precision and unified action," a CISF source said.

Located 6 km from the heart of Imphal city, the Bir Tikendrajit International Airport operates flights connecting Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, Agartala and other cities of the country.

A senior AAI official said similar security preparedness mock exercises will be conducted across the 17 operational airports in the eight Northeastern states. The CISF personnel are deployed in most of the airports in the Northeast. (IANS)



