IMPHAL: Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee President Keisham Meghachandra is condemning the reimposition of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act over six police station areas in Manipur. About Xpost: MPCC Chief, Keisham Meghachandra, socially condemned the reimposition of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act over six police station areas in Manipur.

In his post, Meghachandra described this as a symptom of the BJP's failure to govern the 18-month-long crisis in Manipur. He said, "The re-imposition of AFSPA in different areas (under six police stations) of Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Jiribam, and Kangpokpi districts by double-engine BJP governments is a clear symptom of their complete failure to manage the crisis in Manipur.

In this context, the reimposition of AFSPA, which provides the armed forces with broad rights to function in the "disturbed areas," raises several apprehensions in the minds of the people of Manipur. Meghachandra observed that increasing apprehension about it being extended all over the state should also be included in that list. He added:

"By the newly notified re-imposition of AFSPA, the people of Manipur genuinely fear and have strong apprehension that the draconian, anti-people AFSPA will be re-imposed in all the remaining areas of Manipur."

Meghachandra also questioned whether the BJP governments, both at the state and central levels, believed that AFSPA's reimposition could restore peace in the state. He wrote:

Does the Modi-led BJP double-engine government, that is, Centre and State, think reviving AFSPA in the entire state of Manipur brings peace?

His statements represent a general disbelief in the effectiveness of AFSPA in ushering peace and harmony in any deep-seated conflict-ridden and unrest areas. All along, since its enactment, AFSPA has been criticized for aggravating the situation rather than pacifying it, and such a move will add salt to injury, making the people feel further alienated.

Narendra Modi is charged by Meghachandra of not paying heed to the crisis or communicating directly about the problems of the state. His post ends up with a very sharp question that has been the motivation for all in social and political circles, reading and asking the question: "When will Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit Manipur?

There is a reimposition of AFSPA when the demand has been severe, especially while the state, Manipur, had been under prolonged unrest with ethnic tensions and violent clashes. Arguing over it as if it maintained law and order, opposition leaders like Meghachandra, would view this as a heavy-handed measure underscoring governance failure.

The high drama of Manjit's move reignited debate over AFSPA's dark legacy in northeastern states, which has often been criticized for human rights violations and alienation of local communities. Comments made by Meghachandra sum up the deep chasm that manipulates politics in this regard, and a more inclusive, and therefore sustainable, resolution to the crisis in Manipur is in real need.

As the people of Manipur wait for decisive action, the call for a balanced approach that prioritizes peace, dialogue, and human rights over militarized governance grows louder. Whether the BJP governments will heed such calls, or continue to use AFSPA is only too clear.