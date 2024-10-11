Manipur: Multiple Political Leaders Join Congress

Imphal: In a sudden political development, a total of 10 political leaders belonging to different political parties formally joined the Indian National Congress. The politicians joined the Congress party during an event hosted in the state on Friday.

In an event organised in the state capital of Imphal, a total of ten political leaders joined the Indian National Congress. These include two senior leaders of the National People’s Party as well. Former health and family welfare minister of the state, L Jayantakumar and Oinam Romen Singh who contested the recent state assembly election on National People’s Party ticket formally joined the Indian National Congress. Along with them eight other politicians from different parties joined the party on Friday.

Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee president Keisham Meghachandra Singh, former chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh, Central Working Committee member Gaikhangam and All India Congress Committee secretary Manipur in-charge Christopher Tilak attended the event along with several other. They welcomed newly joined leaders of different parties during the event organised in the Congress Bhawan.

The politicians expressed the inability of the state and central government to solve the conflict that has been ongoing for over 17 months as their main cause of displeasure and joining the Congress party.