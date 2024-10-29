Manipur: NIA detains suspect linked to the murder of CRPF personnel

IMPHAL: The National Investigation Agency's Manipur branch arrested 38-year-old Thongminthang Haokip, also known as Thangboi Haokip or Roger, in connection with the killing of two Central Reserve Police Force personnel at Naranseina in Bishnupur district.

Two jawans of the CRPF were killed and two more injured during the attack launched by Kuki militants on April 27.

On October 24, the NIA submitted a formal arrest application of Thongminthang Haokip, the son of the late Holkhasei from Malhoi (S), Churachandpur district, before the Special Court in Manipur. The court accepted the application and put him in NIA custody until October 28.

Member of KNF-MC Thongminthang was arrested by an NIA team from Delhi at Bir Tikendrajit Imphal International Airport on June 6.

His arrest is said to be connected with the inter-state conspiracy which comprised some insurgent and terrorist elements who wanted to make the area of Manipur a volatile one and the northeastern region of India scared and fearful. Thongminthang is reported as a prime accused of attacking the CRPF personnel.

The case was filed on June 13, 2024, as stated by the Special Public Prosecutor (PP) of the NIA, after receipt of an order from the Ministry of Home Affairs. This was done after a police report was filed at the Moirang police station on the attack on CRPF personnel on April 27. The attack occurred around 12:45 am at the western side of the 2nd IRB camp in Naranseina, which left two CRPF members dead and two others injured.

Thongminthang was held at the District Jail in Rohini, New Delhi.

