Manipur: NIA Takes Over Investigations into Attacks in Jiribam, Including Militant Assault

JIRIBAM: The three most recent violent incidents in Jiribam, including a militant attack at Jakuradhor Karong on November 11 have been taken over by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Headquarters NIA in New Delhi and Imphal branch of the agency have taken over these cases under a special court NIA while Manipur has asked the Jiribam and Borobekra police stations to submit all related case files and all pertinent items or evidence to the agency.

Earlier, in the day, NIA applied to the Special Court NIA, Manipur, seeking the district police in Jiribam to hand over all the documents of the cases. The NIA had re-registered these cases on 13 November under a directive issued by the Central Home Ministry.

The first case, according to the Special Public Prosecutor (PP) for the NIA, revolves around events that occurred on November 11 when unidentified armed attackers targeted the Borobekra police station, some homes, and several shops in Jakuradhor Karong and even set some of them on fire. This case has been filed by the NIA against several sections of the Arms Act and Section 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The second one refers to a similar day attack on the CRPF post at Jakuradhor Karong and Borobekra police station. In this attack, a CRPF constable was wounded in gunfire and sent to Silchar for medical treatment. The CRPF people, with the assistance of police, retaliated against the attack on them, which lasted for about an hour of exchange of gunfire.

The security personnel found ten dead bodies of unknown terrorists in the locality along with a large number of weapons and machinery, which included three AK rifles, four self-loading rifles, two INSAS rifles, one rocket-propelled grenade, one pump-action gun, along with ammunition, bulletproof helmets, walkie-talkies, and mobile phones.

The Special PP declared after this incident that the cases were handed over to the NIA as this was a serious incident.

The third one is the killing on November 7 of Zosangkim, who was attacked and burnt at her residence in Jairolpokpi (Zairawn) under Jiribam district by unidentified armed persons.

After perusing the Special PP's submission and the NIA's application, the court granted permission to the NIA to investigate all three cases. The judicial Magistrate, First Class, Jiribam, was ordered to transfer all the judicial documents including the case records maintained at Borobekra and Jiribam police stations before November 22 to the NIA Court.

All the related materials and exhibits are to be handed over forthwith by the investigating officers of the Borobekra and Jiribam police stations to the NIA.