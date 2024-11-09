Manipur: Okram Ibobi Singh Blames BJP for Crisis, Promises Peace

IMPHAL: Former Chief Minister and CLP leader Okram Ibobi Singh attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party for mishandling the existing crisis in Manipur while speaking at a reception ceremony at Congress Bhavan where former Minister L. Jayentakumar, MLA Kh. Loken and Kikonbou rejoined the party Ibobi accuses the BJP of rampant disturbances and division both at the state and the center.

He said it is because the BJP came to power that shattered peace and unification in the country through conflict concerning religion, language, and identity. Ibobi added he believes that the party's activities were so offensive that they sharpened tensions between various communities of Manipur and instilled fear and instability.

Ibobi also said the BJP's rise to power in Manipur was undemocratic. He invoked the 2017 state assembly elections, in which Congress had won 28 out of 60 seats, while the Governor, allegedly acting at the behest of the central government, summoned the BJP, with only 21 seats, to form the government. Ibobi alleged that the BJP, through its abuse of central power, had crushed the democratic will of the people.

The CLP leader criticized the BJP for not conducting the local body elections, which were under the guise of COVID-19. He further pointed out that the elections were conducted in other states but the BJP of Manipur, instead of conducting them, continued with appointing administrators. He added this again was to misuse funds from the Finance Commission and went on to condemn the BJP government for conducting things like a dictatorship instead of a democracy.

Ibobi said Congress was adamant that democracy be re-established in Manipur and across India. He sought to emphasize the successful election for parliamentarians of the party as a reflection of public anger at BJP rule. "The people have already spoken in the MP elections, and Congress is ready to teach the BJP a bigger lesson," he said.

The CLP leader assured that if Congress was elected, it would forthwith proceed to hold local body elections and the ADC elections along with Gram Panchayat elections within three months. He said that the Congress party remained committed to restoring stability and democratic processes in the state.

Ibobi referred to it as a "homecoming ceremony" in his welcome speech to the returning Congress members: "Some unavoidable factors made them leave the party. And I hope with their coming back, the mission to bring peace in Manipur will certainly be strengthened," he said.

Finally, Ibobi concluded that only Congress had the experience and commitment necessary to bring harmony and progress to Manipur, and the party was prepared for BJP policies and to take the state toward stability and development.