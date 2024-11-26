Manipur: Over 300 Vehicles Stranded on NH-37, Disrupting Essentials

IMPHAL: Over 300 vehicles, mostly loaded with essential commodities, and around 50 oil tankers were stranded at different locations on NH-37 connecting Imphal to Silchar via the Jiribam district headquarters of Manipur on Tuesday.

The transportation of all sorts of vehicles on NH-37 came to a standstill due to rock debris blocking the road in the Nungdalal area of the Noney district. According to officials, the road may be cleared by Monday night.

Around 150 loaded trucks, including oil tankers, LPG carriers, aviation turbine fuel carriers, and other essential carriers, remained stranded near the Noney police check post for the past six days. Moreover, 50 trucks are stranded at Nungba and 70 at Kambiron, Barak, in the same NH-37.