IMPHAL: Manipur intensified efforts to eliminate child marriage by 2030, with the Manipur Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MCPCR), the Social Welfare Department and Just Rights for Children adopting a declaration committing to protect every child's right to childhood, education and a dignified future.

The declaration was adopted at a state-level consultation on ending child marriage and combating Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse Material (CSEAM), held at the City Convention Centre in Imphal.

It called on people not to organise, participate in, support or encourage child marriages and urged them to report such cases and prevent impending marriages through lawful mechanisms. It also stressed the need to make every village, ward, district and institution in Manipur child-friendly and child marriage-free, while supporting vulnerable and conflict-affected children and their families.

The consultation was organised by MCPCR and the Manipur Social Welfare Department in collaboration with India Child Protection and Just Rights for Children, a civil society network of NGOs working for child protection.

MCPCR chairperson Keisam Pradipkumar said child marriage was often treated as a family choice, customary practice or social event rather than a serious violation of the law and children's rights. He said the practice compromised children's dignity, freedom, education, health and future, with particularly harmful consequences for girls.

"In Manipur, where children are already experiencing complex social, economic and humanitarian vulnerabilities, we cannot allow poverty, displacement, insecurity or social conventions to become excuses for child marriage," he said.

Just Rights for Children National Secretary Rishikant cited NFHS-5 data showing that 16.3 per cent of women aged 20 to 24 in Manipur had married before reaching the legal age. He called for justice in every reported case and said government departments, Child Marriage Prohibition Officers (CMPOs), District Child Protection Units (DCPUs) and civil society organisations needed to work together to end the practice.

Pradipkumar also called for a comprehensive State Child Protection Policy covering conventional and emerging forms of abuse, including online sexual exploitation, social media risks and threats involving artificial intelligence.

He recommended age-appropriate digital safety education in schools and safeguards against AI-generated child sexual abuse material, impersonation, exploitation and misuse of children's personal data and photographs.