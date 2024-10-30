Manipur: PM Modi Virtually Launches Critical Care Block Project for Thoubal District Hospital

THOUBAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated new healthcare and infrastructure projects amounting to Rs 12,850 crore. Among these will be Ayushman Bharat health insurance, which will be available for all citizens above 70 years of age. The state of Manipur is to see several new health projects take off.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh expressed his pride in leading the ceremony to begin building a Critical Care Block at Thoubal District Hospital, terming it an important step towards improving access to healthcare for all in Manipur.

The PM-ABHIM would, therefore, strengthen the state's healthcare system, ensuring that necessary medical services are available to all in emergencies. It thus reflects the commitment of the government towards building a more robust healthcare system for the people of Manipur.

In a step towards upgrading access to healthcare, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the new drone service on Tuesday that will make it possible for medical supplies to be delivered to some of the remote healthcare centers, one of which includes the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal, Manipur. This technology-based service would help deliver essential medical supplies to these inaccessible places.

The declaration was made during the ninth Ayurveda Day and Dhanvantari's birthday celebrations. For this purpose, Modi inaugurated the second phase of the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in New Delhi. In this phase, he inaugurated new infrastructures such as a Panchakarma hospital, an Ayurvedic pharmacy, a unit of sports medicine, and an auditorium of 500 seats to research the science of traditional medicine.

He included the U-WIN portal, which was to make vaccination easier to manage for pregnant women and infants so that 12 preventable diseases could be addressed. He introduced a central database for allied healthcare workers so that coordination across the healthcare system of India is improved.

Under the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, a critical care unit for intensive services will be developed for residents in Manipur. As many as 21 of these units will be implemented in five states - Tamil Nadu and Karnataka being part of them.

He initiated the construction work of five new nursing colleges in Madhya Pradesh and, in addition to this, opened three new medical colleges. Facilities available in the AIIMS were enhanced further at Guwahati, Patna, and Bilaspur to render better medical services and education.