Manipur Police Apprehend Two Arambai Tenggol Members, Seize Sophisticated Weapons in Imphal Raid

IMPHAL: Manipur police successfully apprehended two members of Arambai Tenggol group in a targeted operation in the heart of Imphal city. The arrests took place at hideout in Nambul Mapal. Paona Bazar is a bustling area of the capital, the officials announced on Thursday July 11. The operation also resulted in the seizure of sophisticated weapons and vehicle.

The individuals taken into custody have been identified as Kangabam Lenin Singh, 43 and Toijam Shantikishore 50. Both residents of Imphal West district. Authorities allege the men are activists of Arambai Tenggol (AT). This is a prominent Meitei organization in Manipur.

During the raid, police recovered an INSAS rifle with magazine containing 16 live rounds of ammunition. There was a .38 pistol with magazine containing three live rounds. Also a Maruti Gypsy vehicle. These items underscore the level of armament the suspects had at their disposal. A case has been registered against the individuals. Further investigation and legal proceedings are currently underway.

The arrests have prompted significant security response across Manipur with authorities implementing stringent measures to prevent any potential unrest. Security convoys are now being deployed along sensitive routes. This ensures safe movement of vehicles and personnel. Additionally, 118 checkpoints have been established across various districts. These cover both hill and valley regions. These checkpoints aim to enhance surveillance. They also control movement in and out of critical areas.

In broader crackdown Manipur police detained 85 individuals for various violations during the heightened security operations. These individuals were later released after being processed by authorities. This wave of detentions highlights proactive stance by law enforcement. The goal is to maintain order and safety amid the ongoing tensions.

The swift and decisive action by Manipur police in arresting the Arambai Tenggol members. They recovered advanced weaponry. This has been significant step in state's ongoing efforts to combat organized militancy.