Manipur Police Arrest Six More for Alleged Attacks on The Properties of Elected Officials

IMPHAL: Manipur Police arrested six individuals and apprehended one juvenile for their alleged involvement in damaging the properties of elected officials on November 16, marking significant progress in the ongoing investigation.
Police arrested three suspects on November 22 in the Kakching district. The arrested individuals were identified as Mayanglambam Harison Singh (28), Wahengbam Samson Singh (32), and Yengkhom Chandrashekhar Singh (57).
The following day in Imphal West, police detained three more individuals namely, Mutum Rojen Singh (28), Laishram Bijoy Meetei (21), and Jameson Thokchom (20), along with one juvenile.
According to the police officials, the total number of arrests related to the November 16 property attacks has now reached 41. These incidents are part of a broader pattern of unrest that has captured the northeastern state.
This development follows the earlier arrests and coincides with enhanced security measures across Manipur. To maintain order and protect essential supplies, law enforcement has established numerous checkpoints and increased patrols along major transportation routes.
The property attacks took place amidst the growing regional tension, including recent violent incidents and ongoing political disputes. While maintaining improved security protocols across affected districts, local authorities continue their investigation.