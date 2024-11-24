Manipur Police Arrest Six More for Alleged Attacks on The Properties of Elected Officials

IMPHAL: Manipur Police arrested six individuals and apprehended one juvenile for their alleged involvement in damaging the properties of elected officials on November 16, marking significant progress in the ongoing investigation.

Police arrested three suspects on November 22 in the Kakching district. The arrested individuals were identified as Mayanglambam Harison Singh (28), Wahengbam Samson Singh (32), and Yengkhom Chandrashekhar Singh (57).

The following day in Imphal West, police detained three more individuals namely, Mutum Rojen Singh (28), Laishram Bijoy Meetei (21), and Jameson Thokchom (20), along with one juvenile.