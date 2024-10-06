Manipur Police Arrest Social Activist to Thwart Suicide Attempt Over State Unrest

IMPHAL: The Manipur police Saturday arrested a transgender social activist, Malem Thongam, after she threatened to commit suicide due to not receiving an appropriate response from the government over her demands pertaining to the ongoing unrest in the state.

Thongam had recently submitted a four-point memorandum to Chief Minister N Biren Singh through the District Commissioner of Bishnupur on September 20.

Demands included restoration of peace in Manipur and removal of 10 Kuki-Zo MLAs from Biren-government. Indignant that the government was doing nothing to prevent her, she said she would go ahead with the suicide attempt on Saturday.

The government has received a 15-day ultimatum from Malem Thongam, who claims that she'll go ahead to commit suicide in front of the chief minister's residence if she does not receive a positive response by 3 pm Saturday.

In reprisal, the police team reached her house in Soibam Leikai, Imphal East district, about 5 a.m. yesterday and took her away. This was done after a case was filed against her at the Porompat police station, sources said.

She had earlier caused a headline event in February this year by starting a fast-unto-death protest in New Delhi demanding central government intervention in the violent conflict that began in Manipur on 3 May, 2023. Delhi police arrested her so she carried on her protest in Imphal, where state police arrested her several times as she moved her demonstrations to different locations.

While terming the 45 ruling MLAs for not working in tandem to throw out the 10 Kuki MLAs on Friday, she termed them losers. Malem accused the ruling MLAs as the silent spectator during the Kuki MLAs continued protest demand for separate administration of Kukis in Manipur.

According to Malem Thongam, the whole crisis happening in the state resulted from the MLAs of the ruling party not able to unite with one another, and the whole situation will go on unless they come together with each other.

She also reminded that it was her individual, independent, and personal decision that had influenced her to attempt suicide in front of the chief minister's residence. We don't know even at home. It will be better to take my own life before they (Kuki) kill me, said Thongam.