Manipur Police arrest woman for routing drug money to Myanmar

DGP reviews security along border

IMPHAL: A 56-year-old woman was arrested by the Manipur Police in Churachandpur district for allegedly routing a huge amount of money to suspected beneficiaries of the illegal drug trade in Myanmar, officials said on Saturday.

In a separate development, Director General of Police (DGP) Mukesh Singh, accompanied by the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), visited the India-Myanmar border in Manipur's Tengnoupal district and reviewed security preparedness, policing and inter-agency coordination.

A senior police official said that, in continuation of the investigation into an FIR registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, at Churachandpur police station, police arrested the woman, identified as Zenngaihniang (56), a resident of New Lamka in Churachandpur district. An amount of over Rs 28.78 lakh, suspected to be proceeds of drug-related crime, was recovered from her possession.

"The arrestee is involved in sending huge amounts of money to suspected beneficiaries of the drug trade in Myanmar. Five cash registers and a cash-counting machine were also recovered from her possession," the official said.

The mountainous Churachandpur district shares an inter-state border with Mizoram and an unfenced international border with Myanmar.

Meanwhile, in separate operations, the security forces recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition from Imphal West district. The recovered items included 12 pistols with magazines, four rifles, two modified .303 rifles, four bolt-action single-barrel guns, four hand grenades, including one of Chinese origin, three detonators, assorted live rounds and empty cases, 15 barrel cartridges, magazines, military fatigues, bulletproof jackets, magazine pouches and wireless communication sets.

The security forces also arrested an active cadre of the banned Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) militant outfit from Wangoo Sandangkhong area in Kakching district. The arrested militant was identified as Moirangthem Gandhi alias Loingamba Singh (19). (IANS)

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