Manipur Police Crack Down: 33 Arrested and 7 Juveniles Held Amidst Fiery Protests

IMPHAL: Police in Manipur have arrested 33 people and detained seven juveniles in connection with the violent protests that have been going on across the state. Police in Manipur made the arrests in different locations amidst the unrest.

The police have initiated an investigation into the matter and will also initiate prosecution against those involved. They have also appealed to the people through their X account to desist from illegal activities.

"Manipur police requests the public not to indulge in unlawful behaviour and to cooperate with law enforcing agencies in maintenance of peace and normalcy," they wrote.

The situation was tense but under control in Manipur on September 11, a day after students clashed with security forces during a march to the Raj Bhavan, police said.

A curfew, imposed on Tuesday afternoon, continued on Wednesday morning in Imphal. Reinforcements of security forces were deployed, and police regularly patrolled the affected area to prevent any more untoward incident, a senior officer said.

Manipur Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, meanwhile, left Imphal for Guwahati, the capital city of Assam, on Thursday, a day after protesting students clashed with security forces.

The students were marching towards the Raj Bhavan, a seat of political power, when the scuffle broke out. This stir was related to the growing unrest in Manipur, a state which has seen considerable tensions of late.

While the situation started escalating, Acharya, who has an additional charge as the Governor of Manipur besides being the Governor of Assam left Manipur. His leaving for Guwahati may be seen to be a significant political move, though the purpose of his visit was not specified in reports.

Soon after this unrest, Manipur University deferred all scheduled undergraduate and postgraduate examinations until further orders. The university issued a notification that fresh dates for these exams would be declared soon.